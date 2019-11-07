amnimo sense Partners with TK International to Launch Beta Version of its Service Necessary from Installation to Operation of IoT in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 7 November 2019 – amnimo, Inc. (“amnimo”) and TK International Sdn. Bhd. (“TKI”), an IT solutions provider in Malaysia, have packaged a suite of features necessary from installation to operation of the Industrial Internet of Things (Industrial IoT). The two companies will begin offering the package in Malaysia on Thursday, November 7th, 2019, as amnimo sense beta (“amnimo sense”), an IoT service for the industry available in installments from as little as one month, for ease of use and implementation.





The partners aim to make amnimo sense a service that is constantly improved and advanced in collaboration with customers.





IoT is a framework for the exchange of information among a wide range of objects by connecting them to servers and cloud services over a network. In recent years, companies and organizations in a broad array of industries and business models have made rapid strides in the application and use of IoT. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have made considerably less progress in IoT utilization than large companies, as they often lack the necessary IT specialists or resources to commit to major continuing investments in new businesses.





To solve these problems, amnimo has launched amnimo sense, a service that packages a suite of basic features necessary for using IoT, available in user-friendly installments of as little as one month. Rates for the service are determined by the context it is used.





Subscription to and use of amnimo sense is available from amnimo’s e-commerce website.





Overview of amnimo sense

1 Example of actual service use

The monthly fee is based on the number of endpoint devices and gateways selected by the user on the e-commerce website, the data traffic volume generated on the mobile network and the number of users.

For example, if 10 users operate 10 measurement points (endpoint devices) and one gateway on a single 100MB connection, the monthly fee is US$305 per month (tax included), provided the users supply the sensors themselves.





The advantage of amnimo sense is that it packages the features necessary to implement IoT from installation to operation, including data collection, communications, operation, monitoring, security and more in the basic service. This comprehensive package makes amnimo sense easy to connect, use quickly and easily with no specialized knowledge.





To ensure security, each gateway of a customer who purchases amnimo sense is issued a unique digital certificate, which is installed at the factory before it is shipped. After shipment, the digital certificate is issued automatically by a simple activation performed by the user, establishing safe data communications.





■ Basic Features of amnimo sense





Developed exclusively by amnimo, the endpoint devices (devices that input the analog data acquired from sensors and communicate it to the parent gateway device using the LoRa2 protocol; see photo) adopt an energy-saving design that enables them to continue acquiring data over extended periods of time.





2 A wireless communication protocol that covers a wide area with low power consumption (Low Power Wide Area (LPWA)). Used in IoT communication networks.





■ amnimo’s exclusively developed endpoint device consists of a communication module integrated with an I/O interface.









■ Gateway

The gateway is a relay device that connects the endpoint devices with the amnimo cloud system.





■ Use cases: amnimo sense recipes

Some potential users of amnimo sense may lack a specific idea of which devices to use to acquire data or how to apply the service. For such users, amnimo has posted on its website a series of use cases for amnimo sense, listing the devices required and the sequence of steps to build the system for each. We call these use cases “IoT recipes.”





The amnimo sense recipes can be found at https://amnimo.com/en/solution/recipe/. As of this date, amnimo has published the following 15 recipes. We plan to continuously expand the list with the addition of further recipes.

＊Recipe for monitoring temperatures inside aquaculture freezers

Temperature sensors are used to gauge remotely the temperature inside a freezer.

＊Recipe for monitoring and recording temperatures for warming cabinets in the hospital

Temperature sensors are used to gauge remotely the temperature inside a hospital temperature-controlled storage facility that is subject to inspection.

＊Recipe for CO2 concentration management for greenhouse cultivation

This recipe can easily gauge declines in CO 2 concentration inside a vinyl shed from a remote location.

＊Recipe for detecting uncomfortable conditions in buildings

This recipe enables easy control of HVAC to adjust CO 2 levels inside a facility, preventing drowsiness and discomfort.

＊Recipe for monitoring operation of equipment (signal tower light)

Light sensors are installed on the stacked signal lights inside a factory, enabling operators to gauge the status of operation of machining and molding equipment.

These devices can be installed without modifying existing equipment.

＊Recipe for monitoring operation of equipment (AC cable)

Alternating-current (AC) sensors are mounted on the power-supply cables of machining and molding equipment inside a factory, enabling operators to gauge the status of equipment operation. These devices can be installed without modifying existing equipment.

＊Recipe for visualization of parts inventory in plants

Weight sensors are used to gauge remaining parts stocks, providing a simple guide for timing the placement of parts orders.

＊Recipe for visualization remaining food and tableware for restaurants

This recipe visualizes remaining stocks of plates, etc. in a restaurant, providing a simple guide for timing the replenishment of materials.

＊Recipe for detection of intrusion into hazardous areas

Entry detection sensors are installed in hazardous areas. When entry is detected, a manager is notified.

＊Recipe for notification of door opening / closing

Opening and closing sensors are installed on doors, enabling remote detection of opening and closing of doors.

＊Recipe for oxygen concentration management in underground machine room

This recipe measures oxygen concentrations in underground workplaces, enabling remote monitoring of danger levels.

＊Recipe for monitoring electrical leakage from equipment (Ver.3.3)

This recipe notifies operators by e-mail alert when an electrical leak occurs, to prevent electrical shocks and other accidents.

Subscription to amnimo sense is available from the amnimo website as of today, Thursday, November 7th, 2019.

Service subscriptions are available at: https://support.amnimo.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360001894173





amnimo will continue to expand the service menu for amnimo sense, adding a wide range of new hardware such as devices and sensors as well as application programming interfaces (APIs: frameworks for sharing software features).





High resolution images are available here.





About amnimo

Company name amnimo Inc. Location Naka-cho 2-9-32, Musashino-shi, Tokyo, Japan Formed May 17, 2018 President & CEO Koichi (Casey) Taniguchi Capital 90 million yen (wholly owned by Yokogawa Electric Corporation) Business Offering of IIoT architecture-based services

About TK International

Company name TK International Sdn. Bhd. (1088406-U) Location B-8-02, Capital 2, Oasis Square, No. 2, Jalan PJU 1A/7A, Oasis Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Formed April, 2014 President & CEO Shingo Abe Business IT business consulting and distribution of IT services based in Malaysia URL https://tk-international.com/



