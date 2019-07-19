14 photos that show the surprising amount of salt in America’s favorite condiments

caption Your favorite condiment might have more salt than you realize. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Americans get 70% of the salt they consume from packaged and prepared foods, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA recommends that adults and children over 4 years old don’t exceed 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

These stunning photos show just how much salt 14 familiar dips, sauces, and spreads contain.

A 20-ounce bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup contains about a teaspoon of salt.

caption Heinz tomato ketchup. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One tablespoon of ketchup contains 160 milligrams of sodium, 7% of the recommended daily value.

A 20-ounce bottle of French’s Classic Yellow mustard contains about one and a quarter teaspoons of salt.

caption French’s Classic Yellow mustard. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One teaspoon of mustard contains 55 milligrams of sodium, 2% of the recommended daily value.

A 19-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce contains around seven-eighths of a teaspoon of salt.

caption Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Two tablespoons of barbecue sauce contain 280 milligrams of sodium, 12% of the recommended daily value.

There’s about half a teaspoon of salt in a 15-ounce jar of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

caption Hellmann’s mayonnaise. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One tablespoon of mayonnaise contains 90 milligrams of sodium, 4% of the recommended daily value.

A 16-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing contains just under one teaspoon of salt, around seven-eighths.

caption Hidden Valley Ranch dressing. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Two tablespoons of dressing contain 260 milligrams of salt, 11% of the recommended daily value.

A 15-ounce bottle of Kikkoman soy sauce contains almost two tablespoons of salt.

caption Kikkoman soy sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One tablespoon of soy sauce contains 960 milligrams of salt, 38% of the recommended daily value.

There’s about half a teaspoon of salt in a 12-ounce bottle of McIlhenny Company Tabasco sauce.

caption McIlhenny Company Tabasco sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One teaspoon of Tabasco sauce contains 35 milligrams of sodium, 1% of the recommended daily value.

A 28-ounce bottle of Huy Fong Sriracha sauce contains around two and three-eighths of a teaspoon of salt.

caption Huy Fong Sriracha sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One teaspoon of Sriracha contains 75 milligrams of sodium, 3% of the recommended daily value.

A 16-ounce jar of Mt. Olive sweet relish contains around three-fourths of a teaspoon of salt.

caption Mt. Olive sweet relish. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One tablespoon of relish contains 120 milligrams of salt, 5% of the recommended daily value.

A 40-ounce jar of Gold’s duck sauce contains two teaspoons of salt.

caption Gold’s duck sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Two tablespoons of duck sauce contain 270 milligrams of sodium, 12% of the recommended daily value.

A 15-ounce bottle of Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce contains around one and one-eighth of a teaspoon of salt.

caption Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce contains 167 milligrams of sodium, 7% of the recommended daily value.

There’s about five-eighths of a teaspoon of salt in a 15.5-ounce jar of Tostitos chunky medium salsa.

caption Tostitos salsa. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Two tablespoons of salsa contain 250 milligrams of sodium, 10% of the recommended daily value.

A 24-ounce bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s original maple syrup contains around three-eighths of a teaspoon of salt.

caption Mrs. Butterworth’s maple syrup. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Two tablespoons of syrup contain 80 milligrams of salt, 3% of the recommended daily value.

An eight-ounce bottle of Ortega mild taco sauce contains around a third of a teaspoon of salt.

caption Ortega taco sauce. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

A tablespoon of taco sauce contains 115 milligrams of sodium, 5% of the recommended daily value.