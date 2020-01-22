Amtrak shows its sleek new Acela train in action for the first time

caption New Amtrak Acela trains source Amtrak

Amtrak revealed the first completed train for its new fleet of Acela trainsets being built.

The train was constructed in Hornell, New York, and will be tested in Colorado before the fleet enters service in 2021.

The new high-speed trains will have 25% more seats than older models, plus improved access ability and sustainability.

All aboard: Amtrak just released a video showing a prototype for its new, high-speed Acela trains in action.

The new trains are part of a $30 billion infrastructure plan that Amtrak is implementing to update trains, fix old tunnels, and build new tunnels.

The new models have some upgrades that should make them more pleasant for Acela passengers, of which Amtrak counted 3.5 million for 2019. They have more seats and a new reservation system, plus touch-less technology in the larger bathrooms, and “tilting technology” to make the ride less jarring. Amtrak says the trains will do all of this, plus use 40% less energy per passenger.

Amtrak already released a preview of the interior in September.

Amtrak revealed the exteriors of its new train — known as the Avelia Liberty — in a video of the first built on Wednesday. The train is designed to replace its aging Acela fleet.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York.

The sets will all be built in Hornell, New York, south of Rochester, New York, by Amtrak contractor Alstom.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

This train, the first of the 28 that will eventually be built, will be moved Pueblo, Colorado in February for more testing.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

The new fleet is set to start entering service in 2021

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

The Acela, which travels between New York and Washington DC along the Northeast Corridor, recently added a non-stop option to the route.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

Roger Harris, Amtrak’s chief marketing officer, told Business Insider that when the new fleet is introduced, Amtrak might consider incorporating other special trips into service.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

“We’re going to have a big increase in the number of trains we have and that will allow us to do more of these nonstop services,” he said. “As well as allowing us to add frequencies on the north end between New York and Boston.”

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

The new high-speed trains will travel at 160 mph, which is faster than the current trainsets can reach.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

This project one of many massive infrastructure upgrades Amtrak is undertaking, along with renovating a 19th-century Baltimore rail tunnel and building a replacement tunnel under the Hudson River.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

For such massive projects, estimates vary, but the longterm needs are as high as $30 billion by 2040. It already spends about $700 million annually on maintenance.

caption New Amtrak Acela train in Hornell, New York. source Amtrak

