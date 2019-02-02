An Amtrak train has been stuck for more than 30 hours after hitting a tree in Oregon

caption Conductor Resha Taylor directs passengers boarding Amtrak’s Southwest Chief in Union Station in Chicago, Illinois. source Scott Olson/Getty

An Amtrak train from Seattle to Los Angeles has been stuck in Oregon for more than a day.

Train 11, with 183 passengers on board, hit a tree on Sunday. By Tuesday, the train was still stuck,

Amtrak said it was providing free food and water to people on board, but passengers told a local news channel supplies were running low.

An Amtrak train bound for Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck in Oregon since Sunday evening, when it struck a tree that had fallen onto the tracks.

“Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon,” an Amtrak spokesperson told CNN, which first reported the news.

“We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train.”

Union Pacific, a private freight railroad, owns the tracks where Amtrak operates and where train 11 is stuck, complicating matters for the stuck train.

Amtrak’s twitter account said food and water were being provided to the 183 passengers, free of charge.

We apologize for the confusion. Passengers on this Train are not being charged for food or water. We are doing everything in our power to make sure they are comfortable. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 26, 2019

One passenger told KOIN news in Oregon that the situation on-board is becoming dire as supplies run thin.

“A lot of the [older] kids have been really good but they’re having to run up and down and it’s a lot,” Carly Bigby told the station. “Especially the food — it’s not really food they’re liking. Moms are doing all they can right now.”

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

This story is developing…