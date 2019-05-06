AmTrust Mobile Solutions Leads Industry Innovation for Device Protection

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 6 MAY 2019 – In Malaysia, the number of smartphone users is estimated to reach 18.4 million in 2019. Across Asia Pacific, that number is 1.5 billion. And AmTrust Mobile Solutions is poised to provide innovative smartphone protection plans to this rapidly growing market.

Founded in Kuala Lumpur in 2006 with three employees, AmTrust Mobile Solutions (formerly TecProtec) now employs 650 people regionally. To complement this growth, currently AmTrust Mobile Solutions is in seven markets — Malaysia, Indonesia, The Philippines, India, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The company served 4 million new customers in 2018 alone through 39,000 points of sale.

“We are proud of our Malaysian beginnings and our regional headquarters is still located here. When we started in 2006, we had a simple goal: to provide proper protection for smartphones. No more painful searches for repair services, no more costly fees to repair or replace, no more wasted time. Ultimately, we want to keep our customers connected for life by solving problems for them in the fastest and easiest possible way,” says Mark Simmons, Group CEO of AmTrust Mobile Solutions.

Awareness about the availability of smartphone protection is still low in Malaysia and in many Asian countries. But numbers show a positive trend in smartphone owners getting value from their devices through protection plans. AmTrust Mobile Solutions has fulfilled more than 136,000 service requests in 2018, valued at more than RM82 million (USD$20 million) worth of repairs and replacements.

And with the rapid growth in the regional smartphone market showing no signs of slowing down, the company is set to provide innovative solutions to meet the ever-growing demands of smartphone users in a constantly connected world. Mobile is becoming a basic need for a massive population, with usage increasing by the day.

“We book rides, we order food, we book hotels, we purchase flights, we pay everywhere using our smartphones”, added Mark. “We all rely on our phones so much these days, so when they fail it can be quite traumatic and disruptive”.

As he points out, there is no doubt that the demand for digital payments is drastically increasing. In 2017 alone, over 1 billion transactions were performed using smartphones via digital wallets and online banking. With this growing dependence on smartphones as e-wallets and the launch of new models every year making digital devices more affordable and accessible for all, protection solutions are more important than ever.

And AmTrust Mobile Solutions is geared up to provide them, promising an ‘uninterrupted digital lifestyle’ to its customers, including device protection, repairs, trade-ins, and tech support. Cracked screens, broken phones, liquid damage, and extended warranties can all be covered. Even 24-hour repairs are offered in key cities so that customers can stay online, all the time. “We’re committed to leveraging technology to bring a broad range of convenient, affordable smartphone protection plans to customers,” said Mark, “and in turn, offer them peace of mind in their daily digital lives”.

About AmTrust Mobile Solutions

AmTrust Mobile Solutions by AmTrust International provides after-sales solutions to help customers stay connected to their smartphone and other smart devices with peace of mind. From device protection and repair work to trade-in services and technical support, AmTrust Mobile Solutions provides a range of services under a single roof. Its consumer brand, TecProtec, is present in The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, where millions of new customers each year avail of protection plans for their smartphones.

AmTrust International is a part of the AmTrust Financial Services Inc, a multinational property and casualty insurer specialising in coverage for small businesses. Since its founding 19 years ago, AmTrust has grown with nearly 8,000 employees in more than 125 offices serving 70 countries around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://amtrustmobilesolutions.asia/

About TecProtec

TecProtec, a brand of AmTrust Mobile Solutions, is a device protection program that gives you peace of mind. As smartphones become an integrated part of our lifestyle, it is important to ensure our devices are protected and TecProtec ensures that you’re always connected.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tecprotec.co/