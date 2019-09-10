11 amusement parks around the US that go all-out for Halloween

caption A lot of amusement parks have special Halloween celebrations and events. source Flickr/Jeremy Thompson/C.C. by 2.0

Amusement parks around the US have special ways of celebrating the Halloween season.

Disney parks in California and Florida dress their classic characters in seasonal costumes and feature events and rides that focus on spooky characters and villains.

This year, Universal Studios in Florida and California will be hosting frightening attractions based on “Stranger Things” and the horror movie “Us.”

Knott’s Berry Farm and Busch Gardens don’t hold back, offering horrific, undead mazes and adventures.

Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio have scary attractions for adults and kid-friendly events.

Amusement parks aren’t just a summer destination – lots of theme parks in the US celebrate fall with spooky Halloween programming.

Here’s how 11 amusement parks around the country celebrate the scariest of seasons.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have tons of special decorations and events.

caption There are Mickey-shaped pumpkins all over. source Flickr/Harshlight/C.C. by 2.0

There’s Halloween fun to be had at both Anaheim, California, parks, and the spooky season has already begun.

Starting early September and running through October 31 at Disneyland, you can catch classic Disney characters dressed up for Halloween, “Nightmare Before Christmas” characters at the Haunted Mansion, the Main Street Pumpkin Festival, and the Halloween Screams show featuring some classic villains.

At Disney California Adventure, look out for “Cars” decked out in costume, the Oogie Boogie Bash celebration, the Graveyard JamBOOree ride, and the “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed Monsters After Dark ride.

And don’t miss the seasonal, themed snacks at both parks, like the Vampire Alien Macaron at Alien Pizza Planet or the Ghost-ly Pepper Nachos at Lamplight Lounge.

Disney World has all kinds of age-appropriate fun.

caption The festivities are kid-friendly. source Walt Disney World

Meanwhile, in Florida, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom ensures that even young kids can participate in the festivities.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs nights from mid-August through October 31, and involves characters decked out for Halloween, fireworks, a parade, trick-or-treating, and more.

Knott’s Berry Farm turns into Knott’s Scary Farm.

caption The park has special “Scare Zones,” too. source Flickr/Jeremy Thompson/C.C. by 2.0

From mid-September to early November the California Berry Farm takes a turn for the freaky.

Mazes, shows, and rides become infiltrated by evil clowns and undead creatures for these dark seasonal attractions. The park also turns certain areas into “Scare Zones,” where spookily dressed characters walk around and can pop out and frighten you.

Six Flags celebrates Fright Fest around the country.

caption The parks are covered in spooky decorations. source Flickr/PrayitNo/C.C. by 2.0

Six Flags has over 10 different parks, spanning from California to New Jersey to Massachusetts, and come the fall season they all host their own version of Fright Fest.

You can explore scary fun houses rife with zombies and killer clowns, see live Halloween shows, and ride roller coasters decked out in horrific decor.

Specific attractions and dates vary between parks, but Fright Fest generally runs for about a month starting in late September.

Chocolate-loving Pennsylvanians can enjoy Hersheypark in the Dark.

caption Kids can trick-or-treat in the park. source Michael Gray/Flickr/C.C. by 2.0

It’s only fitting that a theme park built around the iconic chocolate bar would get in on the trick-or-treat action.

For three weekends throughout October and November, kids can get candy along the Trick-or-Treat Trail between the three main areas: Hershey’s Chocolate World, Hersheypark, and ZooAmerica.

Additionally, some of the roller coasters in the park hold lights-out rides and guests can visit the Creatures of the Night attraction, which features nocturnal zoo animals.

Kings Island throws an annual Halloween Haunt.

caption The park even has rides inspired by Charlie Brown. source Flickr/Andrew Borgen/C.C. by 2.0

The Ohio amusement park has its own scary mazes running September through October, like KillMart and the Backwoods Bayou.

It also has zombies and other spooky characters lurking around the park. Plus, younger guests can enjoy HalloTween and The Great Pumpkin Fest for more wholesome fall fun like mazes and trick-or-treating.

Cedar Point hosts its famous HalloWeekends.

caption Even the park’s games get a makeover. source Flickr/Andrew Borgen/C.C. by 2.0

Over in Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point (which is owned by the same parent company as Kings Island) gets in on the Halloween action as well.

The Great Pumpkin Fest happens here, too, for family-friendly fun that includes mazes, live entertainment, and trick-or-treating.

But guests looking for thrills can experience a haunted cornfield attraction, meet fortune tellers, explore a witches’ lair, and enjoy spooky foods from the Dead End Kitchen Alley food truck.

Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia, host Howl-O-Scream.

caption There are all sorts of special performances. source Flickr/Brian Holland/C.C. by 2.0

From late September to early November, the Busch-Gardens amusement parks in Florida and Virginia go dark for Howl-O-Scream.

Both parks have their array of intricate haunted houses and mazes, and the Williamsburg park is now home to spooky escape rooms.

Universal Studios holds Halloween Horror Nights.

caption They have special themed attractions. source Flickr/Jeremy Thompson/C.C. by 2.0

In both the Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California, locations, “Stranger Things” fans can delight in a visit to a maze inspired by Hawkins, Indiana, circa 1985.

But that’s not all – they can also explore a haunted house themed after Jordan Peele’s latest movie, “Us,” a “Ghostbusters” maze, and more attractions, shows, and games inspired by popular horror movies and shows.

Santa’s Village throws its own Silly Spooky Halloween.

caption Even Santa makes an appearance. source MaxPixel

The Jefferson, New Hampshire, park may be Christmas-themed, but it doesn’t skip out on the fall fun.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume and trick-or-treat, and the park gets decked out in seasonal, spooky, and autumnal decor. There’s even a costume parade.

Santa Claus still makes an appearance at the events, because apparently even he can’t resist Halloween.

Knoebels in Elysburg, Pennsylvania celebrates Hallo-Fun during October.

caption Knoebels has plenty of festive designs. source Flickr/Jeremy Thompson/C.C. by 2.0

For a couple of weeks leading up to Halloween, the Pennsylvania amusement park gets decked out in spooky fall garb.

The park has family-friendly fun, including trick-or-treating for kids who come in costume, and Halloween-themed rides, games, and scares.

