11 things you probably didn’t know about Amy Adams

Amy Adams is celebrating her 45th birthday on August 20.

Some facts you probably didn't know about the Hollywood star.

Adams was born in Italy while her father was stationed there, and was brought up Mormon.

She also used to work at The Gap and once annoyed Whitney Houston after taking her job as a greeter very seriously.

Amy Adams is one of the most captivating actresses to watch on the big and small screen.

From comedic roles in movies like 2007’s “Enchanted” to Oscar-nominated performances in dramas like 2018’s “Vice,” Adams has proved she can do it all. The mother of one is now nominated for her first Emmy after delivering a critically acclaimed performance in the HBO limited series, “Sharp Objects.”

In celebration of her 45th birthday, here are 11 facts you probably didn’t know about Adams.

She’s not a natural red-head. Adams said she dyed her hair red to get better roles.

caption Amy Adams married her longtime boyfriend, actor Darren Le Gallo, in 2015. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni

In an interview for the New York Times’ “TimesTalks” in 2016, Adams talked about the difference dyeing her hair from strawberry blonde to red made for her career.

“Based on roles that I was getting called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb,” Adams said.

She added that even though it’s just hair color, it was “fascinating to see just one element of yourself change people’s perception.”

She was born in Aviano, Italy.

caption Amy Adams has been nominated for six Oscars. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Her father was in the military and was stationed in the European country when she was born in 1974.

In a 2010 interview on the “Rachael Ray Show,” Adams revealed that she named her now 9-year-old daughter Aviana after the Italian town where she was born.

“We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction,” Adams said. “But, when she was born we just kept calling her, ‘Avi, Avi, Avi.'”

She grew up Mormon and has seven siblings.

caption Amy Adams has won two Golden Globes, one for best actress in 2013’s “American Hustle” and another for 2014’s “Big Eyes.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Her parents split and left their church in Castle Rock, Colorado, when she was 12 years old.

The 45-year-old once told The Telegraph what her religious upbringing meant to her.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know it instilled in me a value system I still hold true,” Adams said. “The basic, ‘do unto others…’ – that was what was hammered into me. And love.”

She wanted to be a ballerina when she was younger, but later switched to musical theater.

caption Amy Adams trained to be a ballerina until she was 18. source YouTube/73 Questions

Adams says she still loves ballet. She even gave some love advice to young ballerinas in Vogue’s “73 Questions” video segment, which was set in a ballet studio.

She also talked about convincing her daughter to follow in her footsteps and take ballet classes when she went on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2018.

“I want to be a dance mom so bad. I would love it,” she said. “It would be really fun to be the mom fighting to the front with my camera, brushing her hair really tight.”

She had guest roles on several ’90s TV shows.

caption Amy Adams played a cheerleader on “That 70s Show” in 2000. source FOX

She’s appeared in “That 70s Show,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Smallville,” and “Charmed.”

But TV wasn’t easy for her to break into. Adams once told the story of getting fired from a TV show because she “wasn’t sexy enough.”

“I had done television, not a lot of it had made it to air,” Adams said. “Some of it got canceled, but I also got fired from three shows.”

Adams then returned to the small screen for 2018’s “Sharp Objects” on HBO. Her performance was praised by many outlets, including The New Yorker, which described her acting as “raw but understated” and eliciting “thrills.”

She learned how to knit on the set of 2008’s “Doubt” with Meryl Streep.

caption Amy Adams starred alongside Meryl Streep in 2008’s “Doubt.” source Miramax

Adams told Variety she tends to “pick up a new hobby” whenever she has a new job. For “Doubt,” which earned her an Oscar nomination for best-supporting actress, it was knitting.

It was her idea to lock lips with Jennifer Lawrence in 2013’s “American Hustle.”

caption Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams starred in “American Hustle” in 2013. source Francois Duhamel/Columbia Pictures

While on the “Chelsea Lately” show in 2014, Adams talked about why she came up with it.

“My character is really strong and her character is kind of crazy, and I was thinking, ‘Why would I let her leave?'” she said. “I really want to tell her something and I thought, ‘What’s the craziest thing she could have done to me?’ I thought she should kiss me.”

She gave up her first class seat for a soldier in 2014.

caption Amy Adams’ first film was 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous” with Kirsten Dunst. source Christopher Polk/Getty Image

The moment was relayed on Twitter by ESPN host Jemele Hill.

“When we were waiting to board, I saw her glance the soldier’s way and then she said something to the person she was traveling with,” Hill told Today.com. “Once we boarded, I saw she was in first class. I was upgraded to first class and she was a couple rows behind me. I think she must have said something to the flight attendant, because before we took off she had vacated her seat and the flight attendant brought the soldier to her seat.”

She was a waitress at Hooters when she was 18.

In an interview with “ET” at the 2015 Golden Globes, Adams reminisced about the time.

“Well I was like 18, so everybody has the body at 18,” she said. “But it was a great job out of high school and I was a hostess at first, and then I waited tables for a while, and it was great. It was a great way for me to earn money for college.”

She used to work at The Gap as a greeter, and said she once annoyed Whitney Houston because she took her job too seriously.

She appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in January and revealed that she’s a “jobsworth” (a person who takes their job description literally).

She talked about being the best at “The Gap Act,” which is when greeters welcome customers into the store and tell them about their specials. So when Grammy award-winner Whitney Houston came into the store, Adams did what she needed to.

“I was like, ‘Gotta Gap-act her,'” Adams said while smiling. “She went back into the dressing room and requested anybody else.”

Adams added, “It made me laugh because I agreed that I was annoying but I couldn’t stop doing the job.”

She had to reject a hug from Brad Pitt on the set of “Vice” because she had pink eye.

caption Amy Adams starred with Christian Bale in “Vice.” source Annapurna Pictures

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” she talked about the moment Pitt, who was one of the producers of “Vice,” went to the set of the Oscar-winning film.

“I was wondering why the girls had lip gloss and [were] skipping to set,” Adams said. “I walk onto set, and I’d just been diagnosed with pink eye – true story. So I’m walking onto set like, ‘What’s everyone so happy about,’ you know, and all of a sudden I see Brad Pitt.”

She added, “I’ve seen him before but every time you see him it’s sort of like – you’re thinking it’s like a river runs through it. You think he’s going to move in slow motion and then you imagine yourself looking really pretty in like a white nightgown.”

Adams said that wasn’t the case for her, as she was in costume as a 70-year-old and, of course, had pink eye.

“He was so sweet, he was like, ‘Oh it’s so good to see you,’ and he went to give me a hug,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh it’s happening,’ then I realize I can’t hug him, I have pink eye. And in that moment, I became the first woman in history to reject a hug from Brad Pitt.”