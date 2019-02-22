Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar reportedly ate a salad with a comb after berating an aide for not bringing her a fork

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar reportedly at a salad with a dirty comb after a staffer failed to provide a fork.

Klobuchar has repeatedly been the subject of reports detailing a hostile work environment in her Senate office.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota once ate a salad with a dirty comb while on an airplane and berated the staffer who failed to provide a fork, according to a new report by The New York Times.

In yet another report detailing a hostile work environment under Klobuchar, the Times reported that during a trip to South Carolina in 2008, the now Democratic presidential candidate unloaded on a staffer who lost the fork on the way to the airport gate.

When her staffer brought her a salad onto the airplane without a fork, Klobuchar pulled a comb from her bag and began eating with it. Only after she finished eating did she hand the comb to a staffer for cleaning.

Klobuchar has been the subject of several reports detailing ways in which she has treated staff poorly and at some times in a harsh and cruel manor.

BuzzFeed News reported on instance where Klobuchar berated staff members in her Senate office to the point that it at times brought them to tears.

In another instance, Klobuchar threw a binder that hit an aide. The aide noted that they did not believe it was her intention to strike them, but that she was just throwing objects in a fit of rage.

“I knew her reputation going in, and I rationalized it, because I thought that was what was going on – I thought people were saying that because she was a woman,” a former Klobuchar staffer told BuzzFeed News. “I regret that now.”

A HuffPost report also detailed testimonies from staff being required to perform personal duties on behalf of Klobuchar, such as cleaning dishes and running errands.

Klobuchar announced her presidential run earlier in February, becoming the first Midwestern candidate to jump in the increasingly crowded field of Democrats seeking to unseat President Donald Trump.