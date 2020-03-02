Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and is reportedly endorsing Joe Biden

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race on Monday after a disappointing performance in South Carolina, CNN and The New York Times reported.

CNN reported that Klobuchar will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, the overwhelming winner of the South Carolina primary.

Klobuchar’s surprise New Hampshire surge and the subsequent fundraising windfall wasn’t enough to carry her to victory in the following primary states.

News: Senator Amy Klobuchar will suspend her campaign Monday night and endorse Joe Biden, an aide to the senator tells CNN. Klobuchar is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will endorse the former Vice President. — Dan Merica (@merica) March 2, 2020

CNN reported that Klobuchar will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, the overwhelming winner of the South Carolina primary. She exits the race a day before Super Tuesday, when fourteen states including her home state of Minnesota are set to vote in the primary.

Klobuchar exiting the race comes the day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg similarly dropped out of the race after failing to earn delegates in South Carolina. Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that Buttigieg is considering throwing his weight behind Biden as well.

Since announcing her presidential campaign in February 2019, the senator from Minnesota has generated enthusiastic support from many Democrats – and even some conservatives – who saw her the most solid option to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

The three-term senator and former prosecutor is by all accounts a liberal, but further towards the ideological center of the Democratic Party than many other 2020 candidates. She also has a long history of both winning over rural, Republican areas in her home state of Minnesota and effectively working with Republicans on legislation.

But for most of the primary cycle, Klobuchar was crowded out of the moderate lane by Buttigieg, who led her among white and college-educated voters, and even more so by Biden, who bested the other candidates among non-college educated and particularly black and Latino voters.

But her candidacy got a second look ahead of the New Hampshire primary with a breakout debate performance on February 7, which may have held more sway in determining the result.

Klobuchar exceeded expectations in the New Hampshire primary by coming in third place with almost 20% of the vote, overperforming her polling and earning six delegates when higher-polling rivals went onto Nevada empty-handed.

But still, her surprise New Hampshire surge and the subsequent fundraising windfall wasn’t enough to carry her to victory in the following primary states, where other candidates had invested significant organizational muscle and financial resources as Klobuchar hedged her bets on Iowa.

As many reports documented, she had little to no ground presence or campaign infrastructure in either Nevada or South Carolina, essentially winging it with whatever resources she did have in each state.