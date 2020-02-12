Amy Klobuchar got the most bang for her buck in New Hampshire, while Tom Steyer squandered $19.2 million for zero delegates

source Business Insider

Sen. Amy Klobuchar got the most bang for her buck for her third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, spending far less on advertising per delegate than her opponents.

Klobuchar spent $250,000 on television and radio ads per delegate she earned in New Hampshire, compared to $411,100 for Pete Buttigieg and $588,900 for Bernie Sanders, who came in first place.

In addition to spending the least per delegate, Klobuchar also spent the second-least amount of money per vote, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the February 11 New Hampshire primary, but Sen. Amy Klobuchar got the most bang for her buck for her third-place finish in the state, spending far less advertising per delegate than her opponents.

New Hampshire holds 24 delegates total, with eight pledged delegates allocated to each of the state’s two congressional districts, and another eight at-large and PLEO (party leader and elected official) delegates allocated based on the statewide vote.

In New Hampshire and most other states, candidates must hit 15% of the vote in a given area to win any delegates either at the legislative district or statewide level, meaning only three candidates left New Hampshire with any delegates.

Klobuchar spent $250,000 on television and radio ads per delegate she earned in New Hampshire, compared to $411,100 for former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and $588,900 for Sanders, according to data collected by the firm Advertising Analytics.

The other remaining candidates who earned zero delegates out of New Hampshire got no return on their investment. Despite spending an eye-popping $19.2 million on TV ads, billionaire Tom Steyer won less than 4% of the vote in the state, carrying zero delegates.

Other top candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who represents the neighboring state of Massachusetts, only placed in single digits in the vote counts and won zero delegates.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Here’s how much every candidate spent per vote, according to Advertising Analytics and election returns from Decision Desk HQ, with 93% of precincts reporting. In addition to spending the least per delegate, Klobuchar also spent the second-least amount of money per vote:

Steyer: $1,834 per vote

Andrew Yang: $417 per vote

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: $106 per vote

Sanders: $71 per vote

Warren: $56 per vote

Buttigieg: $52 per vote

Klobuchar: $26 per vote

Biden: $12 per vote

Read more:

Underdog Amy Klobuchar rockets ahead of Warren and Biden, poised to win delegates in New Hampshire primary

Amy Klobuchar is giving Pete Buttigieg a surprising run for his money in New Hampshire, setting up a critical rivalry for the rest of the race

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary, making him the new national frontrunner

DELEGATE COUNT: Here’s who’s winning the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination