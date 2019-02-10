PHOTOS: Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her 2020 presidential bid in a Minneapolis snowstorm

By
Katie Warren, Business Insider US
US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announces her candidacy for president in a heavy snow fall on February 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Klobuchar joined the ever-growing field of contenders hoping to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 White House race.

Supporters of Senator Amy Klobuchar turned out in snow and sub-freezing temperatures in Minneapolis on Sunday to hear the Democrat’s announcement of her 2020 presidential campaign.

“We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding,” she said at her speech. “Today … we say enough is enough.”

Klobuchar had said on Twitter on Saturday that she would be making a “big announcement” at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon. She directed people to “wear warm clothes.”

The forecast for Sunday in Minneapolis was snow and a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit, but the Weather Channel noted that it felt more like seven degrees.

Despite the chill, supporters turned out in droves for the big announcement.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar arrived at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon after saying on Twitter she would make a “big announcement,” which prompted supporters to show up in droves in anticipation of her anticipated presidential bid.

Klobuchar advised supporters to “wear warm clothes” — and it’s easy to see why in the photos from the event.

The forecast for Sunday in Minneapolis was for snow and a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit…

…but the Weather Channel noted it felt more like seven degrees.

The frigid weather didn’t seem to deter Klobuchar’s supporters.

They turned out with signs and plenty of warm clothing.

People seemed to be in high spirits despite the weather.

On Instagram, dozens posted photos of the bundled-up crowd.

Snow appeared to be falling heavily…

Good turnout for the #amyklobuchar2020 rally

…but nobody seemed to mind.

Minnesotans really fascinate me. Snow. What snow???

The stage was set…

…and the sound check carried on.

Workers cleared off walkways as snow continued to fall.

The snow continued as Klobuchar arrived and announced the kickoff of her 2020 presidential campaign.

Go Amy!

“Today … in our nation’s heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you … to announce my candidacy for President of the United States,” Klobuchar said while standing on a snow-covered stage.