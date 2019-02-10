PHOTOS: Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her 2020 presidential bid in a Minneapolis snowstorm

caption US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announces her candidacy for president in a heavy snow fall on February 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – Klobuchar joined the ever-growing field of contenders hoping to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 White House race. source KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her 2020 presidential campaign on Sunday.

Supporters were greeted by a snowstorm and sub-freezing temperatures as they turned out for the Democrat’s announcement.

The forecast for Sunday in Minneapolis was snow and a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

Supporters showed up despite the snow and frigid weather, carrying signs and American flags, and some wearing ski gear.

“We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding,” she said at her speech. “Today … we say enough is enough.”

Klobuchar had said on Twitter on Saturday that she would be making a “big announcement” at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon. She directed people to “wear warm clothes.”

I will be tomorrow for big announcement at 1:30! Everyone welcome. Cocoa served. Wear warm clothes. Will be warmer tomorrow and may snow a little so should be beautiful on Boom Island. Music, camp fires, the whole bit. Parking nearby. https://t.co/Hz91NGE8hB https://t.co/JwDMp1RvWY — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 9, 2019

Despite the chill, supporters turned out in droves for the big announcement.

Klobuchar advised supporters to “wear warm clothes” — and it’s easy to see why in the photos from the event.

…but the Weather Channel noted it felt more like seven degrees.

The frigid weather didn’t seem to deter Klobuchar’s supporters.

They turned out with signs and plenty of warm clothing.

People seemed to be in high spirits despite the weather.

On Instagram, dozens posted photos of the bundled-up crowd.

Snow appeared to be falling heavily…

…but nobody seemed to mind.

The stage was set…

…and the sound check carried on.

Workers cleared off walkways as snow continued to fall.

The snow continued as Klobuchar arrived and announced the kickoff of her 2020 presidential campaign.

“Today … in our nation’s heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you … to announce my candidacy for President of the United States,” Klobuchar said while standing on a snow-covered stage.