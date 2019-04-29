2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar just released 12 years of tax returns — here’s how she makes and spends her money

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is running for president in 2020. She recently released 12 years of her tax returns.

Klobuchar’s tax returns and recent Senate financial disclosures reveal that while she’s certainly financially comfortable, she’s not as extravagantly wealthy as some other 2020 candidates.

Klobuchar’s main income source is her government salary, but she also receives some royalties from her 2015 memoir “The Senator Next Door,” published the University of Minnesota Press.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is running for president in 2020. She recently released 12 years of her tax returns.

A number of 2020 candidates – including Sens. Elizabeth, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand – have also released their tax returns as part of their commitment to financial transparency, which reveals details about their financial lives.

Klobuchar’s tax returns and recent Senate financial disclosures reveal that while she’s certainly financially comfortable, she’s not as extravagantly wealthy as some other 2020 candidates.

Read more: Here’s everything we know about the net worth and personal finances of every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate

In 2015, the Center for Responsive Politics estimated that Klobuchar’s approximate net worth was around $1.2 in 2015, slightly below the median for US Senators.

Klobuchar’s main income source is her government salary, but she also receives some royalties from her 2015 memoir “The Senator Next Door,” published the University of Minnesota Press.

Here’s everything we know about how Klobuchar makes and spends her money:

Klobuchar’s 2018 returns revealed she earned $380,000 in 2018 and paid $62,000 in federal taxes.

caption Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) attends the Center for American Progress (CAP) Action Fund forum in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2019. source Reuters/Jim Young

Source: Amy For America

Klobuchar earns an annual salary of $174,000 as a senator, and also receives royalties from her 2015 memoir “The Senator Next Door.”

Source: Amy For America

According to her 2017 financial disclosures, Klobuchar and her husband also hold investments in a number of mutual funds, stocks, and bonds.

Source: Senate Financial Disclosures

In 2016, the Center for Responsive Politics estimated that Klobuchar’s net worth was between $708,000 and $1.6 million, a little below the median for US senators.

Source: Center for Responsive Politics

Klobuchar, who is best known for her relentless work ethic and low-profile approach, lives a relatively modest lifestyle. Her financial disclosure didn’t list any liabilities or major asset transfers.

Source: Center for Responsive Politics

Her 2018 returns show she and her husband John Bessler donated about 1.9% of their income to charity.

Source: Amy For America

We don’t know much about Klobuchar’s major assets, other than that she owns a home at the heart of downtown Minneapolis’ Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

caption Minneapolis’ Marcy Holmes neighborhood source Shutterstock

Source: Minnesota Daily