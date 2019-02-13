2020 presidential contender Amy Klobuchar doesn’t deny ‘throwing’ a binder amid reports of anger issues among staffers

caption Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, played down numerous reports about her temperament and said she would take responsibility for everything that “happens on this campaign.”

Klobuchar faced numerous allegations of mistreating her staff, including sending them on personal errands and demeaning them through sharp comments and late-night emails. HuffPost first reported on the allegations of mistreatment at Klobuchar’s office, which experienced a high turnover rate between 2001 and 2017, according to Legistorm, a congressional salary database.

“I don’t know, it’s all anonymous,” Klobuchar said of the allegations during an interview with the Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday. “But I will say I am proud of our staff.”

“And yes, I can be a tough boss and push people – that’s obvious,” she added. “But that’s because I have high expectations of myself, I have high expectations of those that work with me, and I have high expectations for our country.”

Klobuchar’s office did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Klobuchar said she did not recall having a conversation in 2015 with former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada, the Senate minority leader at the time who was said to have told Klobuchar to adjust her behavior.

“I called Sen. Reid when I heard this, and he doesn’t remember that. And I don’t remember that either,” Klobuchar said.

In another report from BuzzFeed News, Klobuchar was said to have thrown various office supplies, including a binder that accidentally hit an aide, according to a person who witnessed the incident. Klobuchar acknowledged the report of a binder being let loose.

“If you look at that story, I think you’ll see it said something about me throwing a binder down, not at someone,” Klobuchar said.

“People should judge me based on this campaign and how we do, and we sure had a good beginning,” Klobuchar added. “And that was a strong team that did that.”

Klobuchar announced her candidacy at a rally on Sunday amid subfreezing temperatures and thousands of supporters.

“I am tough enough to take on Donald Trump,” Klobuchar said at the rally. “I would have liked to seen him sitting here in the snow for an hour giving this speech.”

A number of Democratic 2020 candidates have emerged in recent weeks, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, former state Sen. Richard Ojeda of West Virginia, the acclaimed author Marianne Williamson, and the former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.