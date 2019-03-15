Amy Klobuchar says her reputation for being tough on her staff makes her qualified to negotiate with leaders like Vladimir Putin

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her tough approach to treating her staff makes her qualified to negotiate with important world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent CNN interview.

Multiple recent news stories have alleged that Klobuchar created a toxic office environment, regularly berating and even retaliating against her staff.

“When you’re out there on the world stage and dealing with people like Vladimir Putin, yeah, you want someone who’s tough,” she said.

Klobuchar and her representatives have declined to clearly deny or refute most of the allegations contained in five separate news reports from the Huffington Post, Yahoo News, BuzzFeed News, and The New York Times, often referring reporters to staffers who said positive things about Klobuchar as a boss.

“If you are a boss, you have to have high standards, and that is what I have always had. And that doesn’t mean it’s a popularity contest all the time,” Klobuchar told CNN anchor Poppy Harlow. “And so I’ve had high standards for myself, high standards for our staff, and mostly I’m going to have high standards for the country.”

Klobuchar added that her toughness as a manager would help her negotiate with important world leaders and adversaries of America like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump has been criticized throughout for his unusually close relationship with Putin, and taking positions favored by Russia at the expense of America’s allies.

“When you’re out there on the world stage and dealing with people like Vladimir Putin, yeah, you want someone who’s tough,” Klobuchar said. “You want someone that demands the answers and that’s going to get things done, and that’s what I’ve done my whole life.”

Congressional data website LegiStorm shows Klobuchar’s Senate office has the highest rate of staff turnover in the entire US Senate, with the Huffington Post reporting that at least three candidates turned down the job of managing her presidential campaign over her reported treatment of staff.

Klobuchar, a three-term US senator from Minnesota, is counting on her reputation as a measured, pragmatic moderate with a hard work ethic, a no-nonsense approach, and a “Minnesota nice” demeanor to dominate particularly among Midwestern voters – and pose a stark contrast to Trump.

“You have to run against him, head on, of course,” Klobuchar told CNN of her planned strategy to take on Trump.

“But you also… don’t go down every single rabbit hole with him, because if you lose track of your optimistic economic agenda, then the voters who want to know what you’re for and not just what you’re for against, they don’t get a fair shake.”