The Democratic candidates whose supporters are most pro-impeachment are not who you expect

Democratic primary voters are overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump.

But there’s some variation in support for impeachment among the Democratic presidential candidates’ supporters, according to recent Insider polling.

While Sen. Amy Klobuchar is known for her moderate politics and policy positions, her fans are the most supportive of impeachment. Eighty-eight percent of those who’d approve of a Klobuchar presidency say they “support” or “strongly support” impeaching Trump, while 92% say they “probably” or “definitely” support impeaching and removing him from office.

Insider’s polling is the combination of nine polls conducted between late September and mid-December. Notably, women voters are significantly more supportive of impeachment than men.

Fans of former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Mayor Pete Buttigieg also rank high on the support for impeachment scale. While Castro’s supporters were 90% in support of impeachment and 92% supportive of impeachment and removal, Buttigieg’s were 90% in support of impeachment and 91% for impeachment and removal.

Meanwhile, billionaire Tom Steyer’s fans are among the least supportive of impeachment, with 86% in support of impeachment and 84% in support of impeachment and removal.

Those numbers are particularly notable given that Steyer was among the first high-profile Democrats to call for impeachment and has spent millions of dollars over the last two years on a national campaign pushing to impeach Trump. He even founded a political group, Need to Impeach, to spread the message.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and former Vice President Joe Biden’s fans also rank lower on the enthusiasm for impeachment scale.

