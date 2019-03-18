Amy Schumer’s husband is on the autism spectrum, and she listed all the ways it made her ‘fall madly in love with him’

Comedian Amy Schumer‘s new Netflix special “Growing” focuses on her marriage to chef Chris Fischer and her pregnancy.

In one bit, Schumer says Fischer “has autism spectrum disorder” and describes how his autistic behaviors were the things she loved about him from the start of their relationship.

“All of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” Schumer says. “That’s the truth.”

“He says whatever is on his mind,” she continues. “He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

Amy Schumer‘s new Netflix comedy special “Growing” focuses on pregnancy and marriage. And during the one-hour program, she discusses her husband Chris Fischer’s diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder.

“I knew from the beginning my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” Schumer says. “My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on.”

Schumer married Fischer, a head chef at a Massachusetts restaurant, in February 2018, about three months after they were first spotted on a date in public. According to Schumer, the early days of their relationship were full of “huh?” moments when he would react atypically to situations.

For example, Schumer says she fell down in front of him once, and he didn’t have the knee-jerk response most people would.

“Nine out of 10 people would go, ‘Oh my god, are you OK?'” Schumer said while recounting the incident. “Maybe more like 10 out of 10 people. Instead, my husband […] kind of froze and became a lighthouse, opening and closing his mouth.”

Fischer was diagnosed as autistic after they’d been together for some time, and this new information made Schumer think about their early relationship in a new context.

“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” Schumer says. “That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

One of the ways this manifests is in how Fischer is very honest with Schumer, even in situations where other people might feel inclined to tell white lies to their partners.

“If I say to him, ‘Does this look like s—?’ He’ll go, ‘Yeah, you have a lot of other clothes. Why don’t you wear those?'” Schumer says. “But he can also make me feel more beautiful than anyone ever has in my whole life. And he can’t lie! Isn’t that the dream man?”

caption Amy Schumer was pregnant during filming of her new Netflix comedy special, “Growing.” source Elizabeth Sisson/Netflix

Schumer and Fischer announced their pregnancy in October 2018. The comedian has had to cancel some of her tour appearances due to her hyperemesis gravidarum (an extreme version of morning sickness), but can be seen pregnant in the performance filmed for the Netflix special.

“Growing” is available for streaming starting on Tuesday, March 19.