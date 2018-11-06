Amy Schumer said it’s ‘not fun’ being pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle, who is ‘walking around in heels’ while Schumer is ‘barely wearing underwear’

caption Amy Schumer. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Amy Schumer revealed she was pregnant just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child.

The actor poked fun at the fact that her pregnancy doesn’t appear to be as elegant as Meghan Markle’s.

Schumer has been outspoken about the fact that she hasn’t loved her first trimester.

Being pregnant is no walk in the park.

Being pregnant in the public eye is more like a trek up a mountain.

And being pregnant in the public eye while being compared to an equally pregnant member of the royal family is, well, like being dragged up a mountain while being attacked by vultures, probably.

Spare a thought, then, for Amy Schumer, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

Of course, the most famous pregnant woman in the world right now is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Markle recently wowed crowds down under on her tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji with her husband, Prince Harry – a trip she embarked on shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

Having revealed she was expecting her first child just after the royal couple did, Schumer has clearly realized the comparisons are inevitable.

And she’s not loving it.

“You know who it’s not fun to be pregnant at the same time as? Meghan Markle!” the comedian and actor joked at her show in Las Vegas on Friday, according to Metro. “She’s walking around in heels and cradling her baby that’s not even there, and I’m barely wearing underwear.”

Schumer has made no secret of the fact that she’s not entirely enjoying her pregnancy.

“I don’t like it. I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far,” she said on Friday.

The actor has been outspoken on social media about the realities of being pregnant, revealing that her first trimester has left her exhausted and that she’s been suffering from morning sickness.

Schumer and Fischer got married in a secret ceremony in February.