Amy Schumer’s having a rough pregnancy and had to cancel tour dates because of it

- source
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
- Comedian Amy Schumer posted a video of her vomiting on the way to her show in Tarrytown, New York.
- The comedian was hospitalized earlier this month for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.
- Schumer also took the opportunity to make a point about how important it is to have access to health care.
Comedian Amy Schumer posted a video of her vomiting on the way to her show in Tarrytown, New York to show why she’s having to cancel more dates on her tour.
“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” she wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach. This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set. I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage. Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I’m strugglin right now. But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have. But I guess what I’m really saying is Fuck Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her. My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video. And I don’t usually agree with speaking ill of crackheads, but she has a crackhead looking mouth. Tiny racist teeth confederate ass campaign with her crack mouth said she would attend a public hanging. #crackmouth #tinyracistteeth #hyperemesisgravidarum
Schumer is seen vomiting into a cup in the car, showing us just how brutal pregnancy can be.
“I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate canceling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again,” she continued. “But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it.”
If you slide over to the second photo after her vomiting video, Schumer can be seen bowing after her show in sweatpants and slippers.
Read more: Amy Schumer says it’s not fun being pregnant the same time as Meghan Markle This comes after the comedian was was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Schumer posted a photo of her in the hospital earlier this month to announce that she had to cancel her Texas show, saying she is “very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!”
View this post on Instagram
Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.
Schumer also took the opportunity to make a point about how important it is to have access to health care. “I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have,” she added in the caption of her post.