Amy Schumer’s having a rough pregnancy and had to cancel tour dates because of it

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Comedian Amy Schumer posted a video of her vomiting on the way to her show in Tarrytown, New York to show why she’s having to cancel more dates on her tour.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” she wrote in the caption.

Schumer is seen vomiting into a cup in the car, showing us just how brutal pregnancy can be.

“I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate canceling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again,” she continued. “But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it.”

If you slide over to the second photo after her vomiting video, Schumer can be seen bowing after her show in sweatpants and slippers.

Read more: Amy Schumer says it’s not fun being pregnant the same time as Meghan Markle This comes after the comedian was was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Schumer posted a photo of her in the hospital earlier this month to announce that she had to cancel her Texas show, saying she is “very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!”

Schumer also took the opportunity to make a point about how important it is to have access to health care. “I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have,” she added in the caption of her post.