An Authentic Singaporean Breakfast with Iconic Local Dishes at The Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 3, 2018 – Singapore’s vibrant local food scene plays a quintessential part in its cultural heritage, and The Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore supports the preservation of this culinary heritage. With the success of The Lobby Lounge’s Heritage Lunch Buffet, the restaurant extends the indulgence of perennial local favourites all under one roof with the launch of six signature dishes available during breakfast. The Lobby Lounge’s Heritage Breakfast offers an authentic Singaporean breakfast spread showcasing national breakfast favourites, such as Nasi Lemak, Roti Prata, Soft-Boiled Eggs with Kaya Toast, Wanton Mee, Carrot Cake and Hainanese Porridge.









Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore worked with prominent local food advocate Dr Leslie Tay to curate the breakfast menu. The hotel also collaborated with popular local food brands, The Coconut Club and Springleaf Prata Place to showcase their respective signature recipes for Nasi Lemak and Roti Prata.

A Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Singapore 2018 awardee, The Coconut Club is renowned for its Nasi Lemak — jasmine rice infused with the fragrance of fresh coconut milk and served with crispy anchovies, peanuts, fried egg, sliced cucumber and sambal chilli that offers a real kick. The dish is completed with a serving of spice-marinated chicken deep-fried till crisp and golden-brown.

Springleaf Prata Place, which is famous for its Roti Prata with Dhal Cha and Fish Curry, features its hand-stretched dough that is fried with ghee for a fluffy centre and crisp outer layer. This famous Indian flat bread is best complemented with Dhal Cha and Fish Curry.

No Singaporean breakfast line-up is complete without the most iconic local breakfast dish: Soft-Boiled Eggs with Kaya Toast. A labour of love, the kaya is made from scratch using the hotel’s Executive Chef Franco Brodini’s recipe, which he developed after countless tastings and months of research. Simple, yet gratifying, the kaya toast is served with soft-boiled eggs.

Another favourite is the Wanton Mee featuring al dente ribbons of noodles tossed in a special black sauce made by Shang Palace’s Chinese Executive Chef Mok Kit Keung. The noodles are topped with fried pork and shrimp dumplings, barbecued pork and served with a side of dumpling soup.

Get a taste of The Lobby Lounge’s very own Chef Yong Jia’s Fried Carrot Cake — steamed turnip cake stir-fried with pickled radish, egg, spring onions and a generous amount of dark soy sauce. Rounding up the line-up is the Hainanese Porridge, a comforting bowl comprising silky porridge, homemade meatball and sliced pork. The flavour is enhanced with a dash of sesame oil and julienned ginger. Immerse the Youtiao into the porridge to soak up its goodness.

These six signature breakfast dishes can be ordered from the à la carte menu, or enjoyed as part of the weekend buffet from 7am till 11am. The semi-buffet includes an à la carte selection, unlimited servings of the buffet spread and a cup of local beverage such as Kopi Tarik, Teh Tarik and Milo.

The buffet also features other iconic dishes from the local cuisine, including Tiong Bahru Jian Bo Shui Kueh’s signature Shui Kueh; Ah Yee’s Soon Kueh; HarriAnns’s Yam Cake and Tau Suan; and Lina’s Confectionary’s Kueh Lopes with gula melaka syrup. The Lobby Lounge’s chefs will also whip up a feast that includes mee siam, fried economic noodles, lontong with sayur loden and beef serunding, fried glutinous rice, tau huay, and many more. The side dishes on the buffet spread will be available on a rotational basis.

Pledge of Support for Singapore’s Hawker Culture

A strong supporter for Singapore’s vibrant hawker culture, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore is proud to have pledged support for the nomination of Hawker Culture in Singapore for UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Since 2017, The Lobby Lounge has this unique concept where top hawkers are brought together in a beautiful hotel setting for everyone to enjoy iconic local hawker fare in town, all under one roof.

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore is proud to collaborate with local hawkers to serve authentic local hawker fare to guests, especially tourists and business travellers. Inviting the hawkers to showcase their signatures dishes as mainstays on The Lobby Lounge’s menu, and featuring prominent hawkers at the monthly Heritage Pop-ups during lunch, are expressions of the hotel recognition and respect to these hawkers and their craft.

About The Lobby Lounge

Address: Lobby Level, Tower Wing,

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

Opening hours: Daily 7am — 12midnight

Breakfast À La Carte

Monday — Friday from 7am to 10am

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays from 7am — 11am

Breakfast Buffet

Saturday — Sunday, Public Holidays from 7am — 11am

Adult S$29.50++, Child S$14.75++

Dress code: Smart casual

Seating Capacity: 144 persons

Reservations Email: dining.sls@shangri-la.com

Tel: (65) 6213 4398

About Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore is an urban oasis set amid 15 acres of landscaped gardens, and mere minutes from Orchard Road. The flagship property of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, this is where its legendary Asian hospitality took root.

Guests residing in one of its three distinct wings housing 792 guestrooms and suites have their every need seen to by the hotel’s legendary Asian hospitality. The newly relaunched Tower Wing has 503 contemporary style guestrooms, suites, a dedicated family floor of family themed suites and the Horizon Club Lounge that boasts a panoramic view of the city. A tropical sanctuary awaits in the Garden Wing, offering 158 spacious guestrooms and suites with a balcony that overlooks lush greenery or the hotel’s expansive swimming pool. The Valley Wing is the accommodation of choice for discerning luxury travelers with its 131 guestrooms, including 26 suites offering personalized butler service, a private lounge and dining space, and is accessible through its own private lobby.

About Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts currently operates over 100 hotels with a room inventory of over 41,000. Shangri-La hotels are five-star deluxe properties featuring extensive luxury facilities and services. Shangri-La hotels are located in Australia, Canada, mainland China, Fiji, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, Bahrain, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.shangri-la.com.