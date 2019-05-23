An eco-resort with 24 treehouses shaped like seed-pods will open in Mandai in 2023 – here’s what it looks like

The resort will feature 24 treehouses built in the shape of a seed-pod. Mandai Park Holdings

A wildly unconventional resort that lets guests get up close and personal with nature from the comfort of seed-pod-shaped treehouses will be coming to Singapore’s Mandai in 2023.

In a media release on Thursday (May 23), Mandai Press Holdings (MPH) unveiled a sneak preview of the upcoming Mandai eco-resort, touted as having a biophilic design that integrates the resort’s infrastructure with the natural surroundings.

Singapore-based architectural firm WOW Architects will be in charge of the resort’s design, in partnership with homegrown luxury hotel chain Banyan Tree Holdings Limited, said MPH.

The yet-to-be-named 338-room resort – which comprises hotel rooms, treehouses and elevated cabins – will be integrated into a 4.6 hectare site housing Singapore Zoo’s back-of-house facilities.

According to MPH’s statement, WOW Architects’ design concept aims to be “sympathetic” to the existing vegetation, treelines and natural topography.

Sections of the resort will be elevated several metres above the ground wherever possible to allow passage of wildlife, and at the same time, kept below the upper canopy layer of surrounding trees to prevent obtrusion.

A cross-section illustration of the resort. Mandai Park Holdings

The resort will have standard and family rooms that offer views into the rainforest but the main feature would be the 24 elevated treehouses designed in the shape of seed-pods and built amongst trees surrounding the retreat.

Wong Chiu Man, managing director of WOW Architects, said: “The resort was designed with the native flora and fauna as inspiration, and the architecture and interior design will showcase the biodiversity of Mandai for guests to appreciate and learn from.”

“When completed, the building and the landscape will become a holistic, immersive experience,” added Wong.

Group CEO of MPH, Mike Barclay, said: “Through carefully crafted design features and programmed activities, the Mandai resort experience will encourage guests to be conscious of and care for the plants and animals in the surrounding rainforest.”

An artist’s impression of elevated walkways in the resort. Mandai Park Holdings

The retreat is also poised to become Singapore’s first “super low energy” resort with sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, said MPH.

For instance, the resort’s room design will incorporate natural ventilation, mixed-mode air conditioning and solar panels. Using passive displacement ventilation, the treehouses will be cooled using chilled water instead of traditional air conditioning compressor units.

Guests will have a part to play in the conservation efforts as well.

MPH said that guests will be encouraged to cut down on energy and water consumption in their rooms, recycle, dispose food waste responsibly and be respectful of the flora and fauna.

They will also be able to join specially curated activities at Mandai’s wildlife parks and nature-themed indoor attractions such as behind-the-scenes programmes, guided nature walks and hands-on experiences.

The treehouses will feature passive displacement ventilation instead of traditional air conditioning compressor units to keep things eco-friendly. Mandai Park Holdings

“The future Mandai Wildlife District is designed to provide unprecedented yet sensitive access to nature for people from all walks of life,” said the executive chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings, Ho Kwon Ping.

WOW Architects will be collaborating with a team of specialist consultancies to adhere to sustainable design and development of the resort, said MPH.

The company added that a working group of academics and professionals will be providing their expertise across various functions relevant to the design and development process including landscape, education, sustainability, ecology, horticulture and acoustics.

