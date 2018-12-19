An entire town helped make a dying grandfather’s Christmas wish come true

caption 78-year-old grandfather Harry Towle. source Youtube

Harry Towle, a 78-year-old grandfather, is dying from lung cancer and will not make it to another Christmas.

Towle’s Christmas wish this year was to see the lights and hear the carolers in Exeter, Ontario.

In less than 30 hours, the town of Exeter came together and hundreds of people serenaded Towle in MacNaughton Park.

Harry Towle had a simple Christmas wish this year. The 78-year-old grandfather from Exeter, Ontario, wanted to see the Christmas lights and hear the carolers.

Towle has terminal lung cancer and is unlikely to see another Christmas. He is receiving palliative care at the Queensway Nursing Home in Hensall, Ontario, according to CTV News.

Margaret Sutherland works at Queensway Nursing Home and helped organize the event in less than 30 hours.

caption The town came together for Towle in a matter of hours. source YouTube

First, Brad Oke donated a limo for Towle and his family to use, so they could drive around Exeter and look at the Christmas lights.

Then, 300 people gathered at MacNaughton Park to serenade Towle with Christmas carols.

An emotional night in #Exeter, as 300 people came together to grant a dying man’s final Christmas wish. Harry Towle has terminal lung cancer and will not see another holiday. His final wish, to see the town’s Xmas lights and hear some carols. The town came through. @CTVLondon pic.twitter.com/H0DlJQus6p — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerCTV) December 18, 2018

“It really was a surprise. I didn’t expect this. I can’t put it in words,” Towle told CTV News.

The 78-year-old fought back tears as he listened to the carolers sing “Silent Night” and other Christmas favorites. He later thanked them for coming.

In these difficult times, Exeter showed that you can still make some Christmas wishes come true.

For more, head to INSIDER’s homepage.