An Exceptional Marketplace To Source Asia’s Best In Europe

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 21 November 2018 – From 27-29 November, 2018, Paris will be the focus of sourcing for European buyers looking for new merchandise in the gifts & giving, home & living and lifestyle retail categories at ASIAN GIFTS & HOUSEWARES SHOW- PARIS.









Organized by Hong Kong based Comasia Limited, the tradeshow returns for its 2nd edition at the PARIS NORD, VILLEPINTE with strong support from a host of quality Asian suppliers who are keen to meet and sell direct to buyers on the European continents. Some 320 manufacturers and exporters from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Croatia will be exhibiting to showcase their best designs and creative products in over 370 booths.

The inaugural event (formerly known as MEGA SHOW-Paris) was launched in 2017 to have got an active participation of over 300 exhibitors who met with over 1,300 trade visitors over the three show days. The second edition this year is renamed as Asian Gifts & Housewares Show so as to better present the event’s product scope and market focus. Positioned as a new and unique Asian sourcing hub in Europe, the Paris Show brings together a good selection of Asian-based producers who are ready to meet with volume importers, department stores, retail chains, mail order houses and distributors from France and all across Europe.

The wide array of merchandise on show will include: arts & crafts, advertising premiums, promotional gifts, Christmas & festive items, fashion accessories, giftwrap & packaging, toys and games, household products, home décor, furniture, electrical home appliances, kitchen & dining, hardware & home improvement, home textiles, rugs, mats & flooring, bedroom & bathroom accessories, plus outdoor living.

This 2018 Paris Show sets to provide an exceptional trading platform for European professional buyers who now tend to source and purchase smaller quantities and on a shorter buying cycle. The attending buyers can connect with a host of Asian based companies who have increasingly made significant investment in product designs, innovation, improvement in quality and delivery, plus the manufacturing of more eco-friendly ranges and products.

In addition to complimentary admission badges, a cash sponsorship up to 100 Euros is also being offered to qualified pre-registered trade buyers. More details and show updates are available on the event website: www.asiangnhparis.com .