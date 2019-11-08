An increasingly popular smartphone you’ve never heard of is launching in Singapore for S$469 – and its 64MP camera is as good as DSLRs

The realme XT smartphone takes only 80 minutes to fully charge, and will be available in two colours: Pearl White and Pearl Blue. Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

An increasingly popular smartphone brand is launching its flagship phone that comes with a 64 megapixel (MP) camera – 14 more megapixels than Huawei’s award-winning Mate 30 Pro, and four times that of Google’s Pixel 4 – in Singapore this weekend.

Realme, an 18-month-old Chinese company, reportedly sells out phones “in minutes” and shipped 10 million smartphones in Q3 of this year alone, registering more than 800 per cent annual growth, and became the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world.

The camera system on the realme XT is so good that it is supposedly comparable to shooting on medium format with a DSLR, and captures photos at a pixel count of 6944 x 9280.

Priced at S$469, the highly-rated smartphone will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM in two colours: Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

Realme said at a launch event held on Thursday (Nov 7) that its flagship phone will go on sale in Singapore via its official online stores on Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee, as well as through authorised retailers from Saturday.

The “all you need” smartphone boasts a full charge time of 80 minutes, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent, the company said.

According to Realme – which is owned by BBK Electronics, the company that makes Oppo and Vivo – the camera uses Tetracell pixel binning technology to render “crystal clear images”.

The quad-camera setup includes a 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, macro lens, portrait lens, as well as a 16MP selfie camera.

The ultrawide-angle lens features a 119-degree field of view that captures 50 per cent wider view than a normal lens, realme said. Its macro lens can capture photos at a 4cm focal range, it added.

The XT’s camera’s low-light setting is called “Super Nightscape”, and can capture images in very low-light settings at a high quality through an f/1.8 large aperture.

An image shot on “Super Nightscape” by Singaporean photographer Desmond Lee, who collaborated with realme for its launch campaign. Instagram / Desmond Lee

Apart from its powerful camera, the XT is also claiming to have some other impressive features such as a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90 hertz refresh rate display.

It also has an in-display fingerprint unlock system that unlocks the phone in 334 milliseconds, which is 22 milliseconds faster than Vivo’s Z1 Pro, according to realme.

The Shenzhen-based company also said that the XT can support “hardcore gaming” as it runs on a Snapdragon 712 chipset, and is complemented by Dolby Atmos audio.

S$379 realme 5 Pro will also launch in Singapore

The realme 5 Pro has a 48 MP camera, is also fast-charging and uses the Snapdragon 712 chipset. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Apart from the XT, realme is also launching its 5 pro model at a price of S$379.

Though cheaper, this model comes with a 48MP camera, and will be exclusively sold on Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee from Saturday. It comes in two colours, Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

Separately, the realme Buds Wireless and realme Power Bank will be available in December, priced at S$79 and S$69 respectively.

Both the Buds Wireless and Power Bank will be available in the brand’s signature yellow colour. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

