An Indonesian ferry carrying 45 people ended up on the southern tip of Pulau Tekong: report

A ferry got into an incident when it ran aground at Pulau Tekong. The Straits Times (file photo)

An Indonesian ferry carrying 45 people was caught between a rock and a hard place when it ran aground at Pulau Tekong, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a press release on Monday (July 9).

The MPA received a report that the Indonesian-flagged ferry, the Sri Kandi 99, had run aground on a rock bund at the southern tip of Pulau Tekong, the main training area for the Singaporean military.

The ferry was carrying 34 passengers made up of 33 Malaysians and one Vietnamese, as well as 11 Indonesian crew members.

The MPA also said that all 45 on the ferry “were safe and accounted for” and there have been no reports of injury.

When the incident took place, the passengers were transferred to another ferry and were safely brought to their destination.

The ferry was actually making a return trip from Panama-registered passenger vessel, the “Aegean Paradise”, anchored south of Pengerang in Johor, to Pasir Gudang which was also in Johor, the MPA said.

MPA also added that there have been no reports of oil pollution and that the owner of the ferry is making arrangements to re-float the vessel.

MPA, along with the crew members, are currently investigating the incident.