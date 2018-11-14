An Indonesian woman who lost her fiance in the Lion Air crash went ahead with the wedding alone to fulfil his last wish

Intan Syari lost her fiance in the Lion Air crash, but still went ahead with their planned wedding on Nov 11 this year. Instagram / intansyariii

It was his last wish to be married, and even death could not prevent his fiancee from fulfilling it for him.

Intan Syari lost her fiance in the devastating Lion Air crash that happened last month, but that did not stop her from going ahead with their planned wedding alone, The Straits Times has reported.

The couple had originally marked Sunday, Nov 11 as their wedding day before tragedy struck on Oct 29.

Intan wrote on her Instagram account that before boarding the ill-fated flight, her fiance, Rio Nanda Pratama, jokingly told her: “If I don’t return by Nov 11, go ahead wear your wedding dress that I chose for you, wear beautiful make-up, ask for a fresh white rose from Ms Sheila (wedding organiser), and take good photos. Then send the photos to me.”

And that’s exactly what she did.

Rio, a medical doctor, was returning home to Pangkal Pinang after attending a conference in Jakarta, The Straits Times reported. He was 26.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old bride posted a photo of herself on Instagram at the wedding. Dressed in a white wedding dress with a white hijab and her face all made up, Intan smiled for the camera while holding a bouquet of white roses.

“There is sadness that I cannot describe, but I have to smile for you. I shall not mourn. I have to stay strong like you always told me,” Intan added.

In another photo, the hospital staffer posed with one of Rio’s sisters. She wrote: “Although you are not beside me, your sister was with me to fulfil your most beautiful last wish. I know you are happy up there…”

In its report, ST said that Rio worked at Bakti Timah hospital in Pangkal Pinang, the same place where Intan works in the finance department.

“He was a nice person and always wanted to help patients… He always reminded me… that in the world, nothing is eternal,” she was quoted as saying.

Lion Air Flight JT610 crashed 13 minutes after take-off from Jakarta, and all 189 people on board were lost.

Read Also: