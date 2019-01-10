An international competition will decide the design of Singapore’s upcoming Founders’ Memorial

Located at Bay East Gardens, the Founders’ Memorial will be a space dedicated to honouring Singapore’s founding generation of leaders. The Straits Times

The high-rise city of Singapore has no shortage of architectural masterpieces, and the upcoming Founders’ Memorial will be no exception.

Planned for completion within the next six years, the design of the Marina Bay site will be decided based on an international architectural competition launched by the National Heritage Board (NHB), the committee said on Thursday (Jan 10).

Open to all architects registered with the Board of Architects or a foreign equivalent, the competition is organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects and will take place in two stages.

The first stage involves the submission of proposed designs. A jury chaired by Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of the Founders’ Memorial Committee, will then shortlist up to six designs for the second stage, which will involve further development of these designs.

Foreign architects “are strongly encouraged to team up with architects who are registered in Singapore” for stage one of the competition, the committee said. At stage two, it is mandatory for shortlisted foreign design consultants to team up with architects who are registered in Singapore.

Located at Bay East Gardens, the Founders’ Memorial will be a space dedicated to honouring Singapore’s founding generation of leaders. It will also commemorate Singapore’s milestones through 13,700 square metres of indoor and outdoor spaces.

According to the official website, it will feature an integrated gallery and garden experience. Components include permanent and temporary galleries, a visitor centre, multi-purpose rooms, a volunteers’ room, and a family room that will cater to visitors with different needs, the committee said.

About a million visitors are expected each year.

According to the committee, the winning design “should also be able to bring out the significance of the Bay East Garden site, which was chosen as it symbolically captures Singapore’s journey as a nation”.

“With the site serving as an excellent vantage point to enjoy a panoramic view of Singapore’s skyline, there are also plans for a viewing gallery to encourage reflection among visitors,” it added.

When complete, the Founders’ Memorial will be seamlessly integrated with the wider Bay East Garden. As a result, design proposals will need to take into account landscaping and connectivity and accessibility of the site.

Just this week, a new Founders’ Memorial MRT station was announced for the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line. There will also be a new pedestrian bridge as well as a water taxi stop.

Singaporeans will be able to offer views on the designs shortlisted via engagement workshops planned for May.

The winning design will be announced at the start of 2020, and showcased through a public exhibition.

