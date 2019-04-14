An IPO frenzy, ‘irreconcilable’ differences at Barclays, and Apple’s $300 billion opportunity

caption Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The IPO market is picking up steam. Pinterest started its IPO roadshow on Monday, targeting a lower valuation than it achieved in its last private funding round. On Thursday, PagerDuty soared on its debut. And later that day, Uber filed for its own long-awaited listing.

By some estimates, more than 100 tech unicorns could hit the public markets this year. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the winners and losers over the coming months.

You can read all of our extensive coverage on the Uber IPO here, but here are some of the highlights.

Quote of the week

“I’ll say I am looking for a short-term futures guy with Python [coding abilities] and two years’ experience, and once you narrow that down, there’s really only like five or 10 guys out there that fit the bill.” – Michael Graves, a hedge fund manager starting his own fund, on the battle for quant talent with Silicon Valley.

In conversation

Finance and Investing

Tim Throsby sent an email to Barclays’ CEO with the title ‘irreconcilable.’ He warned that a plan to gut compensation by 20% and boost profitability was unrealistic

Tim Throsby, a former JPMorgan banker hired by Barclays to much fanfare to run its investment bank, drafted an email over the weekend of March 23 to 24. By the time he got around to sending it to CEO Jes Staley, he was already out.

‘It’s good to be Rich’: Meet the Goldman Sachs banker who has built a private investing empire that goes head-to-head with Blackstone

The Champagne was flowing in February 2018 when the Goldman Sachs executive Rich Friedman welcomed a couple hundred guests to the Rainbow Room.

A stock picker who’s dominating 92% of his peers breaks down his market-beating strategy – and reveals 5 stocks he loves, even as earnings growth dries up

Jim Tierney can use a painful market crash every now and then.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

McDonald’s, Nvidia and Salesforce all want a bite of the Tel Aviv tech crop. Here’s what you need to know about Israel’s bustling M&A scene

In late March, McDonald’s announced its $300 million-plus acquisition of Dynamic Yield, an Israeli startup that uses algorithms to personalize shopping experiences to the individual.

2 senior execs at Thoma Bravo’s Apttus, including the controversial head of revenue, have left without immediate replacements

The head of revenue at Apttus, an enterprise tech company that has been rocked by a series of controversies and executive turnover, has left the company without an immediate replacement, according to a memo obtained by Business Insider.

The upcoming ‘battle for the home’ pits Comcast against Amazon and Google – and the cable giant has one big advantage

The next “battle for the home” will revolve around home internet-of-things management, and the voice-control stalwarts Google and Amazon could face stiff competition from Comcast and Charter.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

Forget Amazon and Google. Apple could bring in $300 billion a year in healthcare, Morgan Stanley says

Apple has been edging its way into healthcare for years. Morgan Stanley says investors aren’t taking the move seriously enough.

Creating a new drug takes a decade and costs a fortune. Investors have poured almost $1 billion into startups trying to change that

Making drugs is a notoriously slow and costly proposition.

Ikea exec reveals how opening a new kind of location will help it win in e-commerce

How does Ikea plan to adapt to the increasingly omnichannel world of retail? Well, the furniture-store chain’s new planning studio in Manhattan may offer up some important clues.