An ‘outraged’ anonymous person just put out a RM10,000 reward for info on a robber who brutally attacked a woman in a lift at a KL MRT station

Facebook / Mycrimewatch

A robber’s violent assault of a 48-year-old woman inside a lift at an MRT station in Kuala Lumpur has left Malaysians fuming mad.

Security footage of the brutal attack on Thursday (Feb 14) shows the woman falling to the ground after a man punches her in the neck.

Grabbing her by her ponytail, he then continued to throw punches and kicks, before escaping with RM400 (US$98) cash, as well as the victim’s ATM cards and Malaysian identity card or MyKad, reported The Star.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng took to Facebook on Saturday to offer a bounty of RM10,000 (US$2,452) on behalf of “an outraged anonymous” person, to anyone who has “credible information” that could lead to an arrest.

“Any member of the public who has valid information about the assailant’s whereabouts can approach my office in Kepong or email to parlimenkepong@gmail.com,” he wrote.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur CID chief Senior Asst Comm Rusdi Md said that the victim – who suffered multiple injuries to her body and bruises on her forehead – had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He also confirmed that the assault had occurred at the Taman Mutiara MRT station at 6.45am on Thursday.

According to a separate report by the news portal, Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that security measures at all MRT stations should be reviewed and tightened, and that this should serve as a lesson to public transport operators.

He was quoted as saying: “Yes, there are CCTV cameras around but they should never take safety for granted, especially in the early hours of the day when criminals tend to strike and there are not too many people around.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and must be condemned in the strongest manner.”

He also urged passengers to be vigilant – especially when they’re alone at any MRT station.