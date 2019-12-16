An ultra-rare solar eclipse is happening in Singapore on Boxing Day – here’s where to see the 1-min ‘ring of fire’

An image of the ‘ring of fire’ phenomenon taken by Singaporean photographer Jia Hao. It won a commendation award at the Insight Astronomy Photographer of The Year 2013 competition. Jia Hao/Royal Observatory Greenwich

An ultra-rare eclipse phenomenon is happening here on Boxing Day at 1.23pm.

During the annular eclipse, you can see a ‘ring of fire’ caused by the edges of the Sun peeking out from behind the Moon.

It will last 1 minute and 10 seconds.

The last time Singapore experienced an annular eclipse was in 1998.

The next occurrence will be 2063.

A ring of fire will appear in Singapore’s sky on Dec 26 – and excited astronomy fans here are already making plans to catch the “once in a lifetime” phenomenon next week.

The term refers to a phenomenon during a eclipse when the Moon’s orbit is at its furthest from Earth and crosses directly in front of the Sun, resulting in a halo of light created by the Sun’s outer edges peeking around the Moon.

Hello everyone! In lieu of Astrofest 2019, this infograph shows what an solar eclipse is, how it is formed, and what you… Posted by Astronomy.SG on Wednesday, 4 December 2019

According to the eclipse path calculated by Eclipse Portal, this annular (meaning “ring-shaped”) eclipse will be seen in Saudi Arabia, India, Oman, Qatar, Sumatra, Singapore, and Indonesia’s Riau Islands.

Other regions, such as the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, will only witness a partial eclipse, where the Moon throws a dark shadow across the Sun.

Eclipse Portal said: “(Singapore) is the most heavily populated region along (this year’s) annular eclipse path. Central Singapore will enjoy an annular eclipse lasting 1 minute and 10 seconds. Just a few miles north and the eclipse will not reach annular phase, such as neighbouring Johor.”

Calling the phenomenon a “magnificent view of the Sun”, the Science Centre said the next opportunity to view the phenomenon would be 44 years later – in February 2063.

“For the first time in many years, Singapore would be able to witness the Sun reducing to a Ring of Fire in the sky,” it added.

The Straits Times reported that the last annular eclipse in Singapore was in 1998.

According to Stargazing Singapore, areas in the southern half of Singapore, including Sentosa, Jurong, Bukit Timah and Changi, will experience the eclipse between 11.27am and 3.18pm on Dec 26.

The “ring of fire” phenomenon will happen between 1.22pm and 1.24pm.

Those keen to watch the eclipse must do so using eclipse glasses designed for direct viewing of the Sun. Unlike sunglasses, these glasses filter out radiation that could damage or blind the eyes.

Here are the places to go eclipse watching (most offer eclipse glasses and telescopes):

