An upcoming Pokémon Sleep app will let you catch the monsters even as you Snorlax

Pokémon Sleep tracks players’ sleeping time and converts it into gameplay in augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO. The Straits Times

Ever dreamed of becoming the very best Pokemon master like no one ever was?

Good news, you’ll be able to literally dream your way to Pokémon mastery with an upcoming app that converts your sleeping time to actual gameplay on the wildly popular augmented reality (AR) mobile game Pokémon GO.

The Pokémon Company announced on Tuesday (May 28) plans to roll out a brand new mobile app called Pokémon Sleep, which it touts as “a gameplay experience unlike any other”.

Slated for launch in 2020, Pokémon Sleep makes use of a new gadget based on the Pokémon GO Plus, which is a device that allows players to perform actions and collect in-game items in Pokémon GO with a single click.

The new Pokémon GO Plus+ will have the same functions as the original Pokémon GO Plus. According to the company, this new device will use an embedded accelerometer to track the duration of the user’s sleep and sends this information to their smartphone via Bluetooth.

This will allow users to play Pokémon GO during the day and Pokémon Sleep at night, so that they can “wake up with Pokémon” every morning.

No further details about the gameplay were provided in the announcement.

In its announcement published on Facebook, The Pokémon Company wrote: “What if you could continue training your Pokémon…even in your sleep?”

“Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. Pokémon Sleep is coming in 2020,” it added.

The Snorlax is a Pokémon species known for its plump appearance and extreme laziness. It is also called “the sleeping Pokémon”.

The post has amassed over 17,000 reactions, 5,700 comments and 6,200 shares at time of writing, with many Facebook users praising the unusual concept.

In a separate announcement made on the same day, the company also said it would be releasing sleeping Snorlax in the Pokemon Go game. Once caught, these sleeping Snorlax will know the exclusive event move called Yawn.

A snoozing Snorlax has been released on Pokémon Go on May 28, 2019. Pokémon Go Live

