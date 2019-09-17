Analysts say TJ Maxx is in a prime position to benefit from Trump’s tariffs

caption Analysts say that TJ Maxx will benefit from Trump’s tariffs. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

TJ Maxx and parent company TJX will likely benefit from Trump’s tariffs, UBS analysts argued in a recent note.

There are two reasons for this, they say. First, off-price stores stand to benefit from an inventory surplus in the market as other retailers cut back on unit orders.

Second, more retailers could be forced to close stores as the cost associated with tariffs cuts into their margins, wiping out the competition and giving TJ Maxx more room to grow.

TJ Maxx is one of the few retailers that stands to benefit from Trump’s tariffs, according to new research from UBS.

In a note to investors on Tuesday, UBS analysts Jay Sole and Eddie Ryan highlighted several reasons why tariffs could aid in the growth of TJ Maxx and its parent company TJX.

First and foremost, they said the off-price retailer could benefit from increased inventory in the market thanks to order cancellations from other retailers who are raising prices to offset the impact of tariffs and possible declines in demand.

Long lead times will mean that many of these items have already been produced, so brands will be looking to dispose of them in any way that they can, the analysts added. This means that there would be more inventory for off-price stores to acquire – and at a relatively low cost.