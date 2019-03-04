How Anastasia Beverly Hills came to be the beauty world’s eyebrow authority

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Anastasia Beverly Hills/Facebook

You can’t go shopping for eyebrow pencils, brow gels, or pomades without coming across cult-favorite beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

For more than 20 years, its founder Anastasia Soare has been creating full and beautiful eyebrows with her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method.

Combined with the highly pigmented products from her namesake brand, this method ensures that your brows will always look great.

You can find Anastasia Beverly Hills’ best-selling makeup at your favorite retailers: Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, and Macy’s.

It’s hard to remember a time when eyebrows weren’t an essential part of one’s daily grooming and makeup routine. Even as someone who doesn’t usually wear much makeup during the week and only brings out the full makeup bag for dressy or special occasions, I make sure to do my eyebrows before leaving my house every day.

The beauty entrepreneur and lovingly nicknamed “Eyebrow Queen” responsible for this revolution is Anastasia Soare. The Romanian-born founder of makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills immigrated to the US in 1989 and started working at a Hollywood beauty salon where she offered a service that wasn’t popular at the time: brow shaping.

Her ability to fill in this gap and stay ahead of the curve – which, as we all remember with slight embarrassment, dictated overly plucked brows – ultimately catapulted her to widespread recognition. After moving on to a salon in Beverly Hills, word of her eyebrow-shaping skills spread and she amassed a steady roster of celebrity and supermodel clients.

Read more: The best brow products you can buy from pomades to powders

source Anastasia Beverly Hills/Instagram

In 2000, she launched her first product line to bring her signature shaping techniques and tools to anyone who wanted beautiful brows.

Since then, Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) has become synonymous with eyebrows in the beauty world.

Nordstrom was the first store outside of the ABH salon to carry the brow collection, followed by the three largest beauty retailers in the US: Sephora, Ulta, and Macy’s. Its products dominate the best-sellers page at these retailers (the cult-favorite Brow Wiz pencil has more than 13,000 reviews on Sephora) and if you picked out any celebrity on the red carpet, you can bet their brows have been touched by Anastasia Beverly Hills. According to recent news of a potential acquisition deal by TPG Capital, the company is valued at $3 billion.

At the heart of Anastasia Beverly Hills is Soare’s Golden Ratio-inspired shaping method, which uses the proportions of the face to create arches uniquely suited to your facial structure. “Brows should begin directly above the middle of your nostrils. The highest point of the arch should align with the tip of the nose and the middle of the iris. Brows should end where the outer edge of the nostril connects with the outer corner of the eye.”

source Anastasia Beverly Hills

Soare says, “My goal is always to bring a sense of balance, symmetry, and proportion to each individual face. The brows are an essential starting point. With perfectly built arches, the rest of your features are instantly enhanced and brought into focus.”

Technically, with this foundational concept, you could use any eyebrow pencil you wanted. But people stick with Anastasia Beverly Hills products because of their ease of use, highly pigmented formulas that deliver an efficient color payoff with each stroke, and flexibility – effective whether used on their own or in conjunction with other ABH products.

The product line includes eyebrow pencils, brow gels, powders, and pomades, each available in multiple shades. Outside of brow products, Anastasia Beverly Hills makes eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, contour kits, and other makeup essentials, which have attracted their own healthy following of loyal fans.

You can learn more about its most popular products and why you should add them to your makeup routine below.

Shop all Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow products and makeup at these retailers:

Note when purchasing from Amazon: Anastasia Beverly Hills ensures that all products sold by ‘Anastasia Beverly Hills Inc.’ on Amazon are authentic and meet its high-ingredient and quality standards. Unfortunately, it cannot guarantee the authenticity of products purchased on Amazon from other third-party sellers.

Brow Wiz

source Sephora

$21, available in 10 colors here: Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy’s

The Brow Wiz has a thin, retractable pencil on one side, allowing you to outline and define your brows with precision, and a spoolie on the other to blend out your work and make it look more natural. If your brows have gaps or sparse areas, it’s easy to add hair-like strokes, and because of the pencil’s pigmentation, you don’t have to use excessive pressure as you do so.

Brow Definer

source Sephora

$23, available in 10 colors here: Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy’s

If you don’t need to be as precise, this triangle-tipped brow pencil could be easier to use. Personally, I find the angular tip more smoothly follows the shape of my brow and is easier to control, so I use this one more than the Brow Wiz.

Dipbrow Pomade

source Sephora

$18, available in 11 colors here: Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy’s

To capture the look and texture of a fuller brow, use this creamy, waterproof pomade. The smooth formula also helps you create the gradient effect at the front of your brows. A little goes a long way, so rest assured you won’t need to replace this small pot of product for a while. It works best with the ABH Brush 12 ($18).

Brow Powder Duo

source Sephora

$23, available in 11 colors here: Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy’s

This powder is another way to achieve the ombre effect. Use it with Brush 7B ($18) to “stamp” the product into your brows, then create small, precise strokes. It’s surprisingly long-lasting as a powder and won’t rub off as quickly as other powders.

Tinted Brow Gel

source Amazon

$22, available in 8 colors here: Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta

The Brow Gel is one of the most hard-working products you can add to your makeup bag (it tints and adds dimension and sets!) for $20. While initially shiny, it dries to a matte finish, but won’t go overboard and dry to a crust. I like to use it to finish my brows and bring out the fact there are indeed hairs hiding there, but it also works well on its own if your brows are already fairly defined and you just want to add more volume.

Brow Primer

source Sephora

As the unfortunate owner of a very oily T-zone, I wish I’d known about the Brow Primer earlier. If powders and other products are prone to slipping off your face by mid-day, you might want to use this colorless wax pencil to keep your brows in place.

Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette

source Amazon

This 14-color palette of neutral and berry shades is a “present-day take on Renaissance colors,” and perfect for creating both everyday and night looks. Three of the shades are metallic, while the rest are matte – all are crease- and fade-resistant.

Moonchild Glow Kit

source Amazon

These luminous shades add a pretty shimmer to your face and body. Each highlight has a different reflecting tone (e.g. Purple Horseshoe is lavender with an arctic blue reflect), and they’re surprisingly practical for everyday wear. Mix and match the shades to create even more color possibilities.