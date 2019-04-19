Ancestry.com apologized for a commercial featuring what appears to be an enslaved black woman running away with a white man

caption The commercial shows a white man asking a black woman to marry and run away with him in what appears to be the antebellum south. source Ancestry.com

A commercial from Ancestry.com depicted a white man proposing to what appeared to be an enslaved black woman in the South.

It went viral on Thursday, drawing a backlash.

Ancestry.com apologized for the ad and said it would remove it from circulation.

Ancestry.com apologized for commercial that critics said romanticized slavery by depicting a white man proposing to a black woman in what appeared to be the antebellum South.

The video went viral on Thursday when INSIDER producer Emmanuel Ocbazghi posted it to Twitter after noticing it on the company’s YouTube page.

“People, myself included, were upset because the ad seriously romanticizes the concept of slavery,” Ocbazghi said. “That’s not to say the situation presented in the ad has never happened before, but the far likelier scenario of course, isn’t nearly that optimistic.”

ooooh my god LMAOOO who approved this ancestry commercial??? pic.twitter.com/Isy0k4HTMA — manny (@mannyfidel) April 18, 2019

speaking of white saviors, watch my video on the concept and then go ahead and um follow the accounthttps://t.co/TQOMqVVcU4 — manny (@mannyfidel) April 18, 2019

The commercial sparked a backlash, with people pointing out the ahistoricism of Ancestry.com’s depiction.

While it’s true that 1 in 4 black folks who test their male line through DNA end up finding a white man, it ain’t because of no damn slavery love story. I’m so tired of y’all. https://t.co/UwknpDDniL — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 18, 2019

nobody: ancestry dot com: how can we overly romanticize & create an irresponsible, ahistorical depiction of the relationship between white men & black women during the period of chattel slavery that completely disregards its power dynamics & the trauma of sexual exploitation? https://t.co/s5BqnoSg9x — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 18, 2019

Oh y’all wildin wildin https://t.co/qXG9LNqvFz — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 18, 2019

One of about 1,000 awful things about this commercial is it ignores the fact that for black Americans – myself included – and for others in the diaspora, DNA and documentary ancestry information is as painful and traumatic as it is illuminating. These are not love stories. https://t.co/tuTpHwmnGk — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) April 18, 2019

In a statement, Ancestry.com said it was in the process of taking down the commercial from its platforms. It’s already gone from YouTube.

“Ancestry is committed to telling important stories from history,” the company said. “This ad was intended to represent one of those stories. We very much appreciate the feedback we have received and apologize for any offense that the ad may have caused.”

Ocbazghi said that taking the commercial out of circulation was the right move.

“It’s just an irresponsible depiction given how horrible those times were for black people,” he said. “Imagine a black person takes an Ancestry DNA test and finds out they have a white person in their family dating back to slavery. How likely is the cause of that result going to be a consensual relationship?”