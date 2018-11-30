A massive earthquake just hit Anchorage, Alaska. Here’s what it looked like for people on the ground.

caption A purported image of a road destroyed by the Anchorage, Alaska, earthquake. source Josh Bierma/Twitter

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

Social-media images and videos show destroyed roads, schools being evacuated, and items falling off shelves in stores.

Authorities have instructed planes not to land in the state and issued a tsunami warning for the aftershocks.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The full extent of the damage isn’t yet clear, but people have already taken to social media to post photos and videos of what they experienced.

According to testimonies and videos people on the ground, the earthquake tore apart roads, knocked items from shelving, and led schools to evacuate. Airports in Alaska reportedly instructed planes not to land.

One student said the earthquake cracked his school ‘in half,’ posting pictures of torn floors and ruined roads

This earthquake straight cracked my school in half pic.twitter.com/kdm1O1yjb6 — Josh Bierma (@jlennyb) November 30, 2018

Vine Road, outside Anchorage, Alaska, was reportedly devastated

This is Vine rd rn ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Y6SEHE7Wua — coco (@cocoathebaddest) November 30, 2018

And other roads have been severely damaged

Video from Anchorage, Alaska. 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck outside of Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/WgXieCxaTH — Eric Paine (@ericpaine) November 30, 2018

Damage from the earthquake reportedly flooded parts of Anchorage’s international airport

At Anchorage airport pic.twitter.com/ROjd3zLhEp — Nancy Nolin, LCSW, ACSW, CAS, CACDII (@WolfspiritNancy) November 30, 2018

People in stores and coffee shops posted photos of items falling from shelves

Everyone just sprinted out of the coffee shop I was at in anchorage in the middle of a huge earthquake pic.twitter.com/IRxBA3Y4EE — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

Earthquake just happened right now i ’m actually shaking pic.twitter.com/PoZGOlJGWS — Alyson Petrie (@AlysonPetrie7) November 30, 2018

Inside Anchorage Alaska airport when #earthquake just hit. Crazy. Shit falling from ceiling. Aftershocks now. pic.twitter.com/Nku1XYhSHI — David Scharff (@David_Scharff) November 30, 2018

Another student posted a video of his school evacuating

Other schools apparently suffered major damage

I pray everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/RcGTjbTrTj — mary graham (@mary_graham3) November 30, 2018

Things swung from ceilings

The lights are still swinging around pic.twitter.com/WatGPKYjw3 — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

Office buildings sustained major damage

Pics my dad sent of his office, 6th floor in downtown Anchorage, after this morning's quake. Lots of cleanup! @JayShams pic.twitter.com/WE4Sd2Q4kO — Chloe Miller (@chlosef907) November 30, 2018

A local news station didn’t escape the damage, either

Someone took a video from inside a courthouse, showing everyone hiding under desks

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

With the earthquake’s aftershocks, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for Alaska’s Cook Inlet region. You can find safety updates on the NWS Anchorage’s Twitter feed.

This post has been updated.

