At Andaz 5th Avenue, standard rooms offer the greatest value — why I would skip the suite next time

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Andaz 5th Avenue, a member of World of Hyatt, boasts an unmatched Midtown Manhattan location close to New York landmarks such as Bryant Park, Times Square, and the Chrysler Building.

With rooms starting at $281, the hotel offers a solid value for well-appointed rooms with the chance to earn points and redeem perks if you’re a World of Hyatt member.

I stayed in an Andaz Suite, which starts at $411 a night, but also toured a standard King Room. The suite was nice but didn’t feel worth the added cost. I would have been just as happy in the bright and still spacious smaller room.

The Andaz brand, housed within the World of Hyatt, has specialized in high-end boutique hotels since 2006 with their first location in London. Since then, Andaz has expanded to 23 locations worldwide with each property highlighting its surroundings and locavore details through food, toiletries, art, and design.

The Andaz 5th Avenue opened in 2010 in a 1920s building that originally held a department store, and later, Tommy Hilfiger’s corporate headquarters. The hotel takes inspiration from its fashion roots; many rooms feature a clear glass closet to display your clothes as if they were couture pieces in a designer boutique.

The hotel is also across the street from the New York Public Library, a benefit Andaz does not take for granted. The hotel has in-house librarians who curate a selection of books refreshed based on the season. During Pride Month, the mini lobby library featured books on LGBTQ history.

But for all these local touches, the hotel still seems to feel the pressure and oversight of its Hyatt roots and tends to feel a bit corporate as a result.

I stayed in an Andaz Suite, the lowest level suite room, which was comped for review purposes. The room is typically priced in the low $400s per night in low season and soars upwards of $650 at its peak. Unless you specifically want a suite, the standard King Rooms is a far better value. It ranges from $281 to $350 and is also spacious and bright. I would have been perfectly happy staying in one.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Andaz 5th Avenue.

source Business Insider

caption The Andaz entrance is just off 5th Avenue, steps from the New York Public Library. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Walking into Andaz 5th Avenue, I was struck by how sleek and modern the lobby felt, with its black tile floor and walls, and white ceiling dotted with a grid of lightbulbs. Forgoing a traditional check-in desk for a sculptural cube-shaped desk, the lobby felt a bit more like a department store.

caption The check-in desk in the center of the lobby was modern and sculptural, but its nontraditional arrangement made it feel a bit like a high-end store. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The concierges stood beside me as I checked-in, which did create a nice sense of camaraderie by removing the traditional barrier between guests and staff.

I arrived at 3:30 p.m. and was notified that I’d been upgraded to an Andaz Suite, but my room wasn’t ready yet. I had assumed check-in was at 3 p.m., which is pretty standard, but later learned Andaz’s check-in wasn’t until 4 p.m. That seemed surprisingly late and could feel like an annoyance to tourists or business travelers eager to settle into their trip. It’s a pretty integral detail that I still can’t find anywhere on their website.

But I’m easygoing and hadn’t just experienced a long day of travel. I was offered a drink and sat in the lobby for about 15 minutes while they expedited the cleaning of my room. After dealing with a few guests needier than I, the concierge brought over my keys and I headed to the 11th floor.

source Business Insider

caption The Andaz Suite features a generously sized sitting area and city views. The bed and bathroom are to the right. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The Andaz Suite – the entry-level suite offering – was set up a bit like a junior one-bedroom apartment. I walked into a small living area with a spacious desk, fold-out couch, and a 52″ TV, which was the largest I’ve seen in a hotel room.

The sleeping area housed the bed, some closet and shelving space, and yet another large TV.

Overall, the room was pretty minimal and the decor was rather basic with gray carpeting that I can’t help but think of as bland. However, I prefer a bit more personality in my accommodations. For someone who desires a simple, clean hotel room with plenty of space, Andaz delivers in spades, especially considering how new everything looked after recent renovations.

My suite also had a small kitchenette with a sink, full-sized refrigerator, standard hotel coffee machine, and, puzzlingly, a dishwasher. I didn’t notice any dishes provided other than the typical mugs and glasses, so the choice to add a dishwasher seemed confusing. But if you’re visiting New York for a week or longer, or perhaps staying with a child, it could end up being a godsend.

The kitchenette held a bag of potato chips and a few soft drinks, which were complimentary, and some beers and liquor, which were not. I learned later that each room was supposed to have a bar of chocolate in it, but mine did not. Perhaps in the rush to turn my room over they forgot to replace it.

caption Every bathroom at Andaz is spacious with a double vanity and a walk-in shower with dual showerheads. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The crown jewel of the room was by far the spacious bathroom with dark tile, double vanity, and an oversized walk-in shower with dual showerheads: a hand-held and overhead rain shower. Having both on at once was a small luxury I greatly appreciated instead of having to toggle between them.

caption Even the lowest-cost King Room at Andaz feels generously sized. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Because I was upgraded to a suite, I was curious to see what a standard King Room looked like. I was able to peek into one and found it to still be incredibly spacious, with a small sitting area and desk. The bathroom was exactly the same in size and design as the one in my suite, and further confirmed that should I return to Andaz, I’d have no qualms about booking a standard room.

One other thing to note: I didn’t have cell service in the hotel. I found it a bit strange considering I was in the middle of Manhattan. Thankfully, the Wi-Fi was fast, so it didn’t pose a problem.

source Business Insider

caption Behind a sound-proof door is The Bar Downstairs, a speakeasy-style establishment serving three meals a day and cocktails at night. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Andaz‘s in-house restaurant is The Bar Downstairs – you can guess its location. It serves three meals a day but transforms at night into a bustling bar popular with guests and locals.

In keeping with the speakeasy theme, the door always remains closed, and it’s fully soundproofed. Outside, you’ll find a small bronze rat statue, a nod to the prohibition era when libation-seekers would find speakeasies by following the rats that were attracted to the smell of the fermenting alcohol.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of proper signage, and thankfully, no real rats.

Andaz also boasts a sizeable 24-hour fitness center with trendy Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills, and plenty of free weights in case you stay during arm day.

source Business Insider

Andaz 5th Avenue is across the street from the main branch of the New York Public Library. Head over to check out Patience and Fortitude, the famous lion statues that flank the entrance, as well as the stunning architecture.

Behind the library is Bryant Park. In winter, it becomes home to the Holiday Shops, an annual pop-up with dozens of local artisan businesses, food stalls, and an ice skating rink.

You’re also only a short walk from 5th Avenue shopping and other Manhattan landmarks like Times Square, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Rockefeller Center, and the Chrysler Building. If you’re looking to hit up Manhattan’s main tourist spots, Andaz is the perfect base.

source Business Insider

Andaz is rated very well on both Trip Advisor and Booking.com, receiving scores of 4.5 out of 5 and 8.7 out of 10 respectively.

Positive reviews overwhelmingly outweigh the negative ones on both sites, and many raved about the spacious room sizes and the location, which are two points I wholeheartedly agree with.

Those who did have gripes were mainly displeased with staff demeanor. There are multiple complaints of poor customer service and lackluster housekeeping. I was treated well, but I do agree that housekeeping could have paid closer attention to detail. My minibar was not restocked after the last guest in my room checked out.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Those who want to stay in the heart of Manhattan and value a clean and simple aesthetic, as well as Hyatt loyalists.

We like: The bathroom. Each room, no matter the size, has a spacious bathroom with a double vanity and huge walk-in shower. It’s a luxurious stand-out in an otherwise minimal room.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The location. The main branch of the New York Public Library and Bryant Park are both right across the street, and if you’re coming in via Grand Central, you won’t find a more convenient hotel.

We think you should know: Andaz is a Hyatt property, so World of Hyatt members can collect points for their stay. Check-in is on the later side, at 4 p.m., so plan accordingly.

We’d do this differently next time: Opt for a smaller room. The standard King Rooms are not that different from an entry-level suite, and offer plenty of space for a far better value.

source Business Insider

Though the decor of Andaz 5th Avenue can feel traditional or even generic, what it lacks in personality it more than makes up for in spacious rooms and a brilliant location.

I don’t always need stunning art or highly sculpted furniture, but I do always appreciate being in close proximity to some of the city’s best landmarks. For those visiting to sight-see, or on business, it’s the perfect spot to see the city.

Even Andaz’s smallest room feels incredibly spacious at over 300 square feet, offering the best value for your money starting at $281 a night. And if you’re a World of Hyatt member, this spot is a no-brainer to collect points for your stay.