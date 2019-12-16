Andaz Macau Announces Chikako Shimizu as General Manager, Andaz Macau

MACAU, SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 December 2019 – Andaz Macau is pleased to announce the appointment of accomplished hotelier Ms. Chikako Shimizu as General Manager to open in first half of 2021. A Hyatt and Andaz veteran, Ms. Shimizu will bring a keen understanding of the unique experience offered by the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand of Andaz which perfectly complements the highly anticipated Galaxy International Conference Center.









Chikako Shimizu, General Manager of Andaz Macau

Ms. Shimizu has garnered more than 25 years of extensive experience in hospitality leadership positions around the world. In her new role, she will serve as brand ambassador to bring the culture of this vibrant lifestyle hotel to life. She will also proactively promote the Andaz philosophy of providing each guest with an authentic local experience.

“I am very excited to introduce the Andaz brand to such a special city like Macau that has so much history and culture to share,” Ms. Shimizu says. “Once opened, the hotel will bring to life the vibrancy of this fascinating city, by offering distinct experiences designed to stimulate the senses and deliver thoughtful, unscripted service for curious-minded guests in search of inspiring sights, sounds, tastes and immersive local experiences that is unique to Macau.”

Most recently, Ms. Shimizu served as Director of Operations at Andaz Singapore where she was involved in the hotel’s successful opening.

A vibrant luxury lifestyle hotel rooted in local art and culture, Andaz Macau immerses business and leisure guests in a stimulating environment inspired by the city’s colorful heritage that is a blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures. All of the hotel’s 700 guestrooms and suites highlight key elements of the city through thoughtful décor and design.

In addition to the thriving culinary scene at Galaxy Integrated Resorts, the hotel will offer an Andaz lounge, a bar and restaurant inspired by Macau’s rich culinary heritage and a neighborhood bar. The luxurious property will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor swimming pool.

As Andaz Macau is seamlessly connected to GICC and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, the hotel offers a dedicated private lounge catering to large Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions (MICE) groups.

Perfectly positioned within the Galaxy Integrated Resorts precinct, guests of the hotel are within walking distance to 11.8 million square feet (1.1 million square meters) of entertainment, 200 world-renowned luxury retail stores and more than 120 dining options.





About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.

GEG is one of the three original concessionaires in Macau with a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a ‘World Class, Asian Heart’ service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.

GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world’s largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau™, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.

The Group has the largest undeveloped landbank of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG’s resorts footprint on Cotai will double to more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also planning to develop a world class, lifestyle leisure resort on a 2.7 square kilometer land parcel on Hengqin adjacent to Macau. This resort will complement GEG’s offerings in Macau, and at the same time differentiate it from its peers while supporting Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers à Monaco (“Monte-Carlo SBM”), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM including Japan. GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates.

For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com





About Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and Galaxy Arena

Opening in the first half of 2021 in Macau, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is a new world class event facility developed by Galaxy Entertainment Group. GICC extends the group’s ever-expanding Galaxy Integrated Resorts, creating Asia’s ultimate integrated Resort & MICE destination — and supporting Macau’s vision of becoming a ‘World Center of Tourism and Leisure’.

As Asia’s most iconic and advanced MICE destination, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is a world class event venue with a total MICE space of 40,000m2 for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. Seamlessly integrated to GICC, Andaz Macau will offer over 700 uniquely appointed rooms and suites and will feature a dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE groups, an Andaz lounge, a bar and restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor pool. Additionally, the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is set to become Macau’s ultimate integrated entertainment venue for world-tour concerts and spectacular large-scale sporting events.

For more information, please visit: www.galaxyicc.com





About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity while immersing them in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Twenty-one Andaz hotels are currently open: Andaz 5th Avenue and Andaz Wall Street in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, and Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.