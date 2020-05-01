Anderson Cooper opened up about having a baby: ‘As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child’

caption Anderson Cooper welcomed his son, Wyatt Morgan, on Monday. source Neilson Barnard/Getty

Anderson Cooper welcomed his first child, Wyatt Morgan, on Monday via surrogacy.

The CNN anchor shared the news on the air on Thursday and opened up about why this moment was so special to him.

“As a gay kid,” Cooper said, “I never thought it would be possible to have a child.

At the end of his CNN segment on Thursday, Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan. The journalist opened up about how special this moment was to him, especially considering how he grew up thinking that he wouldn’t be able to become a father.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

Surrogacy laws in the US vary from state to state

Surrogacy is a complicated issue to navigate in the US. There are no federal laws governing the issue, so laws vary from state to state. Currently, 47 US states permit gestational surrogacy, which is when a baby isn’t related to the person who births the child.

In a 2017 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples who are parents are entitled to the same treatment that heterosexual parents get. This particular ruling declared that when a child is born to a same-sex couple, both parents’ names can be listed on the birth certificate.

caption The CNN anchor said that while growing up, he never thought he’d be able to become a father. source ANGELA WEISS / Contributor / Getty Images

During his announcement, Cooper emphasized how appreciative he is of the surrogate who carried his son.

“Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him,” Cooper said. “It’s an extraordinary blessing, which she and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.

After Cooper shared his big news, friends and fans were eager to congratulate the new father. Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who is close friends with Cooper, was one of a number of celebrities who shared heartfelt messages.

“New life, new hope!” Cohen wrote in a post on Instagram. “Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!”

Andy Cohen also welcomed a son via surrogacy last year

caption Andy Cohen congratulated Cooper on welcoming his son. source Bravo / Contributor / Getty Images

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host, who is also gay, became a father to a son last year via surrogacy.

Like Cooper, Cohen wasn’t certain if he would be able to ever have kids of his own, although he said he always knew he wanted a family.

“As a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me,” he told Entertainment Weekly last year. “When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn’t going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids.”