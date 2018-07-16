CNN’s Anderson Cooper slams Trump-Putin press conference as ‘perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president’

caption Anderson Cooper. source Screenshot/CNN

The CNN anchor Anderson Cooper called US President Donald Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin “perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president” at a summit with a Russian leader.

During the rare Monday press conference in Helsinki, Trump appeared to undermine US intelligence agencies on the subject of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, and he slammed the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

The CNN anchor Anderson Cooper called US President Donald Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin “perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president” at a summit with a Russian leader that he had ever seen.

Immediately following the press conference on Monday, Cooper opened his panel discussion of the event by lambasting the US president’s behavior.

“You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader certainly than I’ve ever seen – an extraordinary press conference,” Cooper said.

"You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader certainly than I've ever seen." – Anderson Cooper on Trump-Putin summit pic.twitter.com/xHbmAZl0y3 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 16, 2018

Trump’s press conference with Putin was the first with US and Russian presidents in nearly a decade.

Trump said he had discussed numerous subjects, including election interference, with the Russian leader in private as he spoke of the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations with Russia.

Putin also denied that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, contradicting conclusions from US intelligence agencies, while acknowledging that he had hoped Trump would win.

Trump did not explicitly say he believed Putin on the subject of election interference but did call the Russian leader’s denials were “extremely powerful.”

Putin and Trump earlier held a meeting in which they were joined only by translators. Trump was widely criticized, including by the former CIA Director John Brennan, for meeting with Putin alone.

Trump said Monday’s meeting helped improve US-Russia relations dramatically.

“Our relationship has never been worse than it is now,” Trump said. “However, that changed as of about four hours ago.”

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced 12 Russian intelligence officers were being indicted on charges related to the hacking of Democratic Party institutions. The indictment is part of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s election interference.

During Monday’s press conference, Trump referred to the investigation as a “disaster” for the US.

John Haltiwanger contributed to this report.