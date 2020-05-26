Cavaliers center Andre Drummond tipped $1,000 at a Florida restaurant and left his waitress in tears of joy

caption Andre Drummond tipped $1,000 on a $164 check after enjoying a meal at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach. source David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Drummond left a $1,000 tip on his $164 check after a meal at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida.

Drummond’s server, Kassandra Diaz, said the tip left her “shaking,” and that she had “tears of happiness after what he left me.”

Restaurants have been forced to operate at limited capacity as they returned to business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drummond isn’t the only professional athlete who has been generous with his tips recently – former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco also left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant last week.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant on Sunday that left his waitress “shaking” and crying tears of joy.

After having a meal at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach, Drummond’s check came to $164. Drummond, who was set to make $27 million this season with the Cavaliers, left his server Kassandra Diaz $1,000 on top of his check.

“When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it,” Diaz wrote on Instagram after the restaurant posted a picture of Drummond’s generous tip. “From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me.”

“I had no idea how to react,” Diaz wrote. “I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the amount of appreciation I had/have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times.”

“Thank you for being amazing!” Drummond replied.

Diaz wrote that her shift had been slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic – restaurants in Palm Beach County have only been open for two weeks and must operate at 25% capacity, leaving servers short on tables. Given how restaurant workers have been affected by the pandemic, it’s no surprise Drummond’s tip was such a blessing.

Drummond isn’t the only athlete who has been generous with his tips as restaurants reopen – last week, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip on a $37 check at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida.

Hopefully, it’s a trend we can see continue.

