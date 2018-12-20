Golden State Warriors have a travel budget unlike other teams and it makes playing for them like ‘a fantasy land’

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala said the way the team takes care of players is like a “fantasy land.”

Iguodala said the team has no travel budget, putting the players up in the nicest hotels, paying for meals, and serving food before and after games and practices.

NBA teams increasingly try to appeal to players with off-court perks, and it appears the Warriors are also leading the league in that department.

The NBA arms race is not just about getting on-court talent, but appealing to players and topping other franchises off of it. From the sounds of it, the Golden State Warriors are winning there, too.

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala was on Christopher Lochhead’s “Follow Your Different” podcast and said the off-court perks of playing with the Warriors make it like a “fantasy land.”

“We always tell the young guys, our rookies, ‘Listen, this isn’t the real NBA. The Warriors – this isn’t real. This is kind of like a fantasy land,'” Iguodala said.

Iguodala explained how when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers they had a travel budget, which meant choosing between nice hotels and less-nice hotels in some cities.

With the Warriors, however, according to Iguodala, it’s all nice hotels on an unlimited budget, with plentiful meals and catering.

“With the Warriors, there’s no such thing [as a travel budget],” Iguodala said. “Everything – whatever is the best we can find. And then we actually have food set up everywhere we go with the Warriors. When we get in somewhere, there’s a restaurant reserved for us. Order whatever you want, it’s all set up.

“The next day for the games, there’s a whole spread after shootaround set up for you, and then after home games, there’s food set up. We get breakfast and lunch before and after practice. Chefs come in and cook for you.”

Teams increasingly offer more perks to players, and the off-court experience is part of the recruiting effort. Teams have nicer practice facilities, training rooms, locker rooms, and services to try to appeal to players.

Iguodala said travel has always been nice in the NBA, but LeBron James may beg to differ. James once told a story about demanding Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert buy a new plane because he was certain the Cavs’ team plane was going to crash.

From the sounds of it, there are no worries even remotely close like that for the Warriors, save for perhaps a disease scare.