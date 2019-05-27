Andres Iniesta Named Brand Ambassador for Genesis Healthcare & GeneLife

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 May 2019 – Genesis Healthcare Co., Japan’s pioneer in genetic testing and research, announced Andres Iniesta as its new brand ambassador as well as a sponsorship partnership with Vissel Kobe football club.









Image copyrights: © Vissel Kobe





With immediate effect, Vissel Kobe star midfielder Andres Iniesta becomes the brand ambassador and sports consultant for Genesis Healthcare and its direct-to-consumer brand GeneLife. After his arrival in Japan last year, the former FC Barcelona captain continues to turn heads with his unique playing style and sportsmanship that he is known for around the world.





Announced during the World DNA Day in Tokyo, the partnership between Andres Iniesta and Genesis Healthcare will include marketing and product development collaboration for GeneLife, across Japan and the ASEAN region (including Singapore).





In addition, Genesis Healthcare has entered into sponsorship agreement with Vissel Kobe football club, continuing its focus in sports and entering in the field of football for the first time.





“We are very pleased to add Andres Iniesta as our brand ambassador and sports consultant. Beyond a stellar performance and an exceptional football career, Iniesta’s personality and values really resonates with our company’s vision of celebrating humanity and leveraging genetic science to improve one’s lifestyle and health”, commented Michel Mommejat, CMO of Genesis Healthcare. “We are expanding rapidly across the ASEAN region and having a brand ambassador with global status is also a great value add to further increase our awareness”.





“I am extremely excited to be part of the Genesis Healthcare and GeneLife family”, commented Andres Iniesta. “It is very exciting to be associated with such an innovative biotech company, contributing to the advancement of preventive and personalized wellness. Understanding oneself to continuously enhancing and improving one’s health and lifestyle”.





Genesis Healthcare and GeneLife offer a range of innovative genetic testing kits to consumers to learn from their DNA. Driving further innovation in its category, the company also announced today the launch of a new wellness mobile application powered by genetics. Allowing its users to access their genetic results on their phone and receive personalized wellness advice and recommendations to enhance their health and lifestyle. Covering health, nutrition, fitness, beauty and personality, users are able to move a step further towards preventive and personalized wellness.





About Genesis Healthcare Co. Ltd

Genesis Healthcare Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is dedicated to maintaining its position as a leading company from Japan that provides a full range of research and testing to clients through a wide range of testing platforms and services. Known as the biggest player specializing in genetic research and analysis (for both B2B and B2C), Genesis Healthcare has the largest genetic database domestically (including Asia) based on its own analysis and collaborative research achievements and is also doing its own in-house research aimed at a wide range of medical and research institutions. In addition, through its daily progressive research over the last 15 years, Genesis Healthcare aims to enrich the lives of everyone and enable them to take charge of their future through the in-depth offerings and services of its Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing kit called “GeneLife”.





About Andres Iniesta

Information and biography of Andres Iniesta can be found at the following site https://www.andresiniesta.es/en/





About Vissel Kobe

Information about Vissel Kobe can be found at the following site https://www.vissel-kobe.co.jp/en/



