Rudy Giuliani’s son reportedly can’t enter the West Wing without an escort now, even though Trump apparently ordered his promotion

caption Andrew Giuliani attends the premiere of “The Other Guys” in New York City on August 2, 2010. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, was stripped of his West Wing access despite President Donald Trump ordering he be promoted, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Andrew has been a lower level White House staffer since March 2017.

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, can no longer enter the West Wing without an escort, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Andrew was named associate director for the White House office of public liaison in March 2017. Before that, he volunteered on the Trump campaign.

After dining with Giuliani at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida several months ago, Trump apparently ordered the 32-year-old be promoted to special assistant to the president, according to anonymous sources that talked to Axios.

But Axios reported that White House chief of staff John Kelly didn’t follow through on that promotion, and revoked Andrew’s West Wing access two weeks ago.

Trump is reportedly “genuinely fond” of the younger Giuliani, and the two apparently grew close after playing golf together for years.

Andrew Giuliani told me: "The president has been there for me, for the good times, but more importantly through the bad. ..I consider him to be my good friend and even a father figure. His family is my family." https://t.co/stCEsqu09F — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 13, 2018

Andrew played golf at Duke University and wanted to go pro. He sued the school in 2008 when they cut him from the varsity team after allegedly breaking a golf club and throwing an apple at a teammate, according to Politico. A judge dismissed the case, the Duke Chronicle reported.

Two sources told Axios that Andrew had workplace issues that played a role in why they didn’t want him promoted.

Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, is currently serving as Trump’s most visible attorney representing him in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.