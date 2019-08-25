Andrew Luck ‘hurt’ by Colts fans booing him after report of his retirement

source NFL Network

Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL.

The report came during the Indianapolis Colts preseason game on Saturday night.

After the game, Colts fans booed Luck as he walked off the field.

Luck later said he heard the boos and that they “hurt.”

After the game, Luck made his retirement official during a press conference. He was asked if he heard the boos, and admitted that they did “hurt.”

“Yeah, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard the reaction,” Luck said. “Yeah, it hurt. I’ll be honest. It hurt.”