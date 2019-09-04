Fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will be the keynote speaker at a Democratic fundraiser

caption Andrew McCabe. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will be the keynote speaker at a Democratic fundraiser in Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event range from $60 to $180, and the most expensive ticket option allows attendees to get prioritized seating, meet McCabe, and take a photo with him.

McCabe was fired from the FBI last year and is now suing the bureau and the DOJ for what he claims was a politically motivated retaliation against him by President Donald Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, has long asserted that McCabe is one of several top FBI and DOJ officials who sought to undermine his presidency by launching the Russia investigation.

Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired shortly before retiring last year, will headline a fundraiser this month hosted by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, according to the group’s website.

McCabe is set to give the keynote address at the banquet, and tickets to attend range from $80 to $160. The most expensive option gives attendees a chance to get prioritized seating, meet McCabe, and take a photo with him.

The news was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

McCabe was fired in March 2018 after an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) into his approval of unauthorized disclosures to the media in October 2016 related to the bureau’s Hillary Clinton email probe.

The inspector general, Michael Horowitz, concluded in a report that McCabe was not forthcoming during the OIG review. The FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) subsequently recommended that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fire McCabe.

McCabe was fired one day before he was set to retire, and his ouster posed a significant risk to his pension and benefits.

Last month, the former deputy director sued the FBI and the Justice Department over his firing, claiming that it was a politically motivated retaliation against him fueled by President Donald Trump.

“It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him,” McCabe’s lawsuit said. “Plaintiff’s termination was a critical element of Trump’s plan and scheme.”

McCabe was referring to the string of public attacks Trump lobbed at him before his dismissal, during which the president accused McCabe of putting his thumb on the scale in favor of Hillary Clinton while investigating her use of a private email server.

Trump also alleges that McCabe was part of a group of senior FBI and DOJ officials who sought to undermine his presidency by launching the Russia investigation.

McCabe’s presence at this month’s fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party will likely add fuel to Trump’s and his allies’ claims that the former deputy director is biased against the president.

McCabe was one of three top FBI officials former FBI director James Comey told about his conversations with Trump, many of which were the subject of the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump sought to obstruct justice when he fired Comey.

The other two officials Comey told were James Baker, the former FBI general counsel, and James Rybicki, Comey’s former chief of staff. Baker was demoted from his position and reassigned within the FBI, and Rybicki was forced out of the bureau in late 2017.