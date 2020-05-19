Watch the Hot Priest from ‘Fleabag’ read an emotional poem about how everything’s going to be all right

caption Andrew Scott played the “Hot Priest” on “Fleabag.” source Andrew Scott/Instagram

“Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott read a heartwarming poem on Instagram, and it’s guaranteed to make you smile.

Scott, who became the object of the internet’s affection after he played the Hot Priest on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s show, recorded himself reading a poem called “Everything Is Going to Be All Right.”

The actor’s video was shared to Instagram by his friend Emilia Clarke, since he doesn’t have any social media accounts.

According to Clarke’s caption, Scott wanted to dedicate the video to the organization Men Against Cancer Ireland.

After playing the priest on season two of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant Amazon show, Scott quickly became the object of the internet’s affection (and lust). And fans of Hot Priest will be glad to hear that he’s just as dreamy in the new Instagram video, which was posted by his friend Emilia Clarke since Scott doesn’t have any social media accounts himself.

In the video, Scott sits in front of a white brick wall with sunlight washing over his face while he reads the tender and hopeful poem by Derek Mahon.

Mahon’s poem reads, in part: “How should I not be glad to contemplate / the clouds clearing beyond the dormer window / and a high tide reflected on the ceiling? / There will be dying, there will be dying, / but there is no need to go into that.”

Scott’s recitation of the poem was beautifully emotional, especially when he recited the final stanzas: “I lie here in a riot of sunlight / watching the day break and the clouds flying. / Everything is going to be all right.”

Clarke didn’t hold back her praise for the actor, calling him “The beautiful, breathtaking talent that is Andrew Scott” in the caption of her post.

According to the caption, Scott wanted to dedicate his reading to the organization Men Against Cancer Ireland, which “promotes awareness for men about early prevention” and gives “resources back to the community.”