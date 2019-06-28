Andrew Yang went for a casual look at the Democratic debate, leading Brian Williams to ask ‘Would it kill you to throw on a tie?’

Andrew Yang decided to forgo wearing a tie to night two of the first Democratic presidential primary debates.

NBC anchor Brian Williams seemed shocked.

The entrepreneur is pushing for a universal basic income.

Andrew Yang stood out from the pack at Thursday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate by eschewing a tie onstage.

NBC anchor Brian Williams seemed shocked by the fact that Yang decided to wear a more casual outfit to the debate.

“Now Yang is blazing new ground here. No tie,” he said, when the candidates first walked out onto the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

caption Yang, third from left, stood out from the pack of candidates for not wearing a tie. source Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A few minutes later, Williams commented to panelist Eugene Robinson and asked him: “Do you look at Mr. Yang and say, ‘Would it kill you to throw on a tie?'”

Robinson, a newspaper columnist, defended Yang.

“I think he should go for it … he’s differentiating himself,” Robinson said.

The entrepreneur wasn’t completely casual though, pairing his navy suit with a light-blue shirt, dress shoes and an American flag lapel pin.

One of the biggest issues that Yang, 44, is pushing for is a universal basic income that would insure all Americans receive a livable wage.

Yang’s outfit also became a hot topic on Twitter:

