Andrew Yang was filmed spraying whipped cream into the mouths of his kneeling supporters

Andrew Yang was spotted spraying whipped cream into the mouths of kneeling supporters at a campaign office opening in Manchester.

A campaign official was seen trying to stop him, but not before Yang sprayed cream into a second man’s mouth.

On Twitter, users criticized Yang for inappropriate behavior.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang awkwardly celebrated the opening of his Manchester, NH, campaign office by spraying whipped cream into the mouths of two supporters.

In a Twitter video shared by ABC News reporter Christopher Donato on Tuesday, Yang was seen shaking a can of whipped cream before spraying it into a kneeling supporter’s mouths.

Yang opened his mouth widely as he sprayed the cream.

.⁦@AndrewYang⁩ ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019

“That’s a full-service presidential candidate!” Yang joked after spraying the whipped cream. “The office opening is complete.”

Yang’s campaign manager Zach Graumann was seen behind him trying to stop him, but not before a second supporter kneeled to also get sprayed with cream.

“Yeah!” Yang exclaimed repeatedly after spraying the second supporter with a blast of the cream.

Yang’s supporters have been dubbed the “Yang Gang” and seemingly enjoy the Democrat’s behavior, but on Twitter some criticized him for “weird” and inappropriate behavior.

I love how his handler comes in, realizing the bad optics, 'Hey man you should stop spraying white cream into guys mouths who are on their knees by your crotch'. https://t.co/aZJwf9SZJf — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 4, 2019

JESUS, THIS IS A FAMILY WEBSITE https://t.co/1pjIgBQ4vV — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 4, 2019

just a campaign manager trying to stop their candidate from spraying whipped cream in supporters mouths https://t.co/IyJn51uPGf pic.twitter.com/GkuvefYCEp — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 3, 2019

What’s this? Whip cream shaming?? Lighten up. It’s all good fun unless you’re reading something else into it. — JB ???? (@BuiceTweets) December 4, 2019

Yang, a former tech executive, has a reputation for having fun with supporters on the campaign trail, and has skateboarded, and crowd surfed while meeting with constituents.

He is currently polling at 2% among Democratic voters.