Andrew Yang’s Asian jokes may be popular at political debates, but they aren’t going over well in the Asian-American community

caption Democratic presidential hopeful US entrepreneur Andrew Yang makes his way through the spin room after the second round of the second Democratic primary debate in July. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic 2020 presidential nominee Andrew Yang often makes jokes about his Asian-American identity at rallies and debates.

“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math!” he often says. “I’m Asian, so I know a lot of doctors,” he said at a recent debate.

Not all Asian-Americans are entertained.

His embrace of Shane Gillis, the comedian fired from “Saturday Night Live” for making racist comments, has especially raised suspicion in the Asian-American community.

But everyone Insider spoke with said they’re excited about his ideas, and believe Yang is just the first in a wave of second-generation American-born Asians to compete in politics.

When Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang yells one of his favorite lines, “the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math!” the crowd roars.

In the most recent Democratic debate, Yang joked “Now I’m Asian, so I know a lot of doctors” and the audience rumbled with laughter.

While Yang’s comments may seem to be innocuous jokes, many members of the Asian-American community aren’t laughing. To them, Yang’s use of Asian stereotypes is damaging and hurtful.

Karthick Ramakrishnan, of Riverside, California, is the founder of AAPI (Asian-American Pacific-Islander) Data, an agency that offers demographic data and research on the Asian-American Pacific-Islander population. He believes while Yang’s handling of his race may draw him some support, it’s also worked to repel his Asian-American base.

“I think this week was a turning point where he lost a lot of Asian-Americans, in which they don’t see Andrew Yang as someone who’s expressing bold ideas or fresh angles,” he said.

Is Yang sincere, or is he just using his Asian-American identity as a ploy in the election?

Ramakrishnan is referring to Yang’s response to Shane Gillis, who earlier this week was fired from “Saturday Night Live” after video of Gillis using racist terms and saying hurtful things about Asians emerged. In a Twitter thread on Sunday, Yang recalled his own experiences with race-based bullying.

“I’ve been called chink and gook any number of times in my life. It can be extraordinarily hurtful to feel like you are somehow not part of the only country you have ever known. I have certainly felt that – the churning sense of alienation, anger, and marginalization,” he wrote.

But Yang, a son of Taiwanese immigrants, offered forgiveness to Gillis and said he shouldn’t have been fired from his job.

For the record, I do not think he should lose his job. We would benefit from being more forgiving rather than punitive. We are all human. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 14, 2019

Yang, went on to take issue with cancel culture.

I think we have, as a society, become excessively punitive and vindictive concerning people’s statements and expressions we disagree with or find offensive. I don’t think people should be losing jobs unless it’s truly beyond the pale and egregious. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2019

Members of the Asian-American community were disappointed.

“I think I wanted him to fight,” Stephanie Hao, a Taiwanese-American student living in Rochester, New York, told Insider. “It’s important for someone to stand up for the minority and tell Gillis that was blatant racism.”

“As an Asian-American presidential candidate, if you’re not willing to make a strong stance for the minority, how is anyone else supposed to look up to you?” Hao said.

caption Comedian Shane Gillis. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest/Getty Images

Yang runs his campaign like a start-up, and that may be a problem

Entrepreneur Jonathan Chen, of Washington DC, is the co-founder of FiscalNote – a company that helps business organizations track laws and policy ideas. He thinks Yang is treating his presidential campaign like a startup – and that tactic has consequences.

“Coming from an entrepreneur background like him, I understand what he’s doing. He’s using the things that he has to get people’s attention,” Chen added. “I guess he had to latch onto the whole Asian stereotype because people think it’s funny.”

In other words, Asian-Americans have observed Yang use his Asian-American identity as a political tool to garner attention and curry favor with voters whenever possible. At the same time, Yang needs non-Asians votes to win the nomination. It’s a slippery balancing act between playing spokesperson for Asian-Americans and appealing to a broader support base.

Even if Yang is confident, the ‘model minority’ myth is still harmful

Not all Asian-Americans condemn Yang’s continued evocation of Asian stereotypes on his campaign trail.

Glenn Luk, a Chinese-American living in New York, believes the jokes demonstrate the extent to which Yang is comfortable in his skin.

“I think it takes a next-level confidence in one’s Asian-American identity to say those things,” said Luk. “He seems to be very confident in being Asian, and he’s happy to reinforce the positive stereotypes.”

Positive stereotypes, however, tend to play into the idea of the model minority myth, which experts say was built on racism and destructive grounds. The myth’s roots go back to the 1960s, when those in political power used the term to point at Asians as a well-behaving minority group from which other nonwhite, “problematic communities” could learn.

caption Yang buying lemonade for some of his staff and supporters during the Des Moines, Iowa State Fair in August. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Yang has also been criticized for his belief that society treats racism towards Asians and blacks differently.

“Anti-Asian racism is particularly virulent because it’s somehow considered more acceptable,” Mr. Yang argued on Twitter. “If Shane had used the N-word, the treatment would likely be immediate and clear.”

“Black and Asian-American treatment are just not comparable,” said Franklin Odo, the founding director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American program Amherst, Massachusetts, who’s spent much of his career since the 1990s trying to dispel the model minority myth.

Asian-American groups view Yang as the beginning of a new wave

Beyond Yang’s fickle approach to his identity, every Asian-American Insider spoke to agree that Yang has an unconventional but potentially effective platform. His campaign, which centers on tackling automation and mass unemployment through Universal Basic Income, has attracted both white, male Trump supporters and progressive Asian-Americans.

“Despite his comments, I don’t think he’s necessarily harming our race because he himself is proving that Asians can be more than engineers and doctors and I respect him for that,” said Kevin Park, a Korean-American from New York.

Yang is not the first Asian-American to run for president – Hiram Fong ran as a Republican for president in 1964 and 1968 – but he may be the most prominent. His presence in the 2020 presidential field is an unprecedented moment for the Asian community in America.

It also speaks to an overall increase in Asian presence in both candidates and voting pools. For the first time, there are three Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates running for a major party’s nomination for president: Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, and Tulsi Gabbard. Research has also shown that the rate among Asian youth voter participation has nearly tripled from 9 to 26 percent in the past few years.

caption Yang speaking at the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in September. source Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a crowded field of well-qualified candidates, Yang may be a long shot to be nominated as a presidential candidate for this race. But the Asian-American community knows he is just the beginning of a new wave.

“I think a lot of younger Asian-Americans will probably be inspired to run for office thinking in unconventional ways he has,” Ramakrishnan said. “But hopefully not make the same mistakes.”