25 useful Android accessories and compatible gadgets to use with your phone

Many tech accessories are catered towards iPhones and iPhone users.

This can make it difficult to gift someone in your life who doesn’t own an iPhone, but does love their Android.

We found 25 phone accessories and compatible gadgets – like phone cases, ear buds, and even phone sanitizers – that prove gifting an Android user isn’t actually as difficult as you think.

From the first smartphone I owned, I’ve always been an Android user. Much to the chagrin of nearly all my friends and peers, I really do like the operating system and my Samsung phone. However, I do have to admit the world of tech accessories is made for iPhone users and the number and variety of options are tipped in their favor.

If you have an Android phone user in your life who you generally regard with suspicion and is already causing you a lot of stress in the gift-hunting search, fear not – and just be glad they don’t have a Windows phone. We’re here to help you find some cool Android accessories they’ll appreciate. Some are specially optimized for Android devices, while others are just great accessory gifts for all types of phones.

A camera lens kit for enthusiastic phone photographers

source Amazon

Take breathtaking landscape photos and detailed close-ups with the 140-degree, wide-angle lens and the 10x macro lens in this kit. Simply clip it to the phone and align it with its camera to start snapping high-quality pictures.

Comfortable, high-quality wireless earbuds

source Master & Dynamic

These true wireless earbuds topped even the Apple Airpods in our guide, a testament to their beautiful design and excellent sound quality. Since it’s more expensive than most models, it makes sense to splurge for them during the holidays.

A flexible car mount

source Amazon

This accessory pulls double duty by charging their phone while holding it securely on their dash. The telescopic arm extends up to eight inches and pivots on a wide arc for easy readability and access.

A smart home assistant

source Best Buy

Owners of Android devices like the Google Pixel will be happiest staying within the Google ecosystem and using the Google Home Mini smart home assistant, which helps them start their day, enjoy entertainment, and control other smart home devices.

A portable photo printer

source Amazon

It’s quick and easy to print photos directly from their phone gallery and share them with your friends. The Sprocket Plus prints photos that are 30% larger than those from the original Sprocket.

Long, efficient charging cables

source Anker

Braided cables are more durable and don’t tangle as easily as the regular ones, plus they’re simply more aesthetically pleasing. Anker’s are specially designed to charge phones with USB-C ports efficiently.

A pretty floral phone case

source Casetify

Available for Samsung, Google, Sony, HTC, and LG devices

Phone cases often only satisfy two out of the following three criteria: durable, non-bulky, and beautiful. Casetify’s are all three and I never feel like I’m settling while shopping its site.

A tough phone storage box

source Amazon

This rugged case is basically like a tiny storage box, protecting not only their phone but also their keys, wallet, and other small essentials. It’s even waterproof up to 90 feet for 30 minutes, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

A mini projector

source Amazon

After downloading the Nebula app, their phone becomes the TV remote for this high-quality mini projector. The projector itself runs on Android 7.1 and hosts streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix.

A crossbody to hold just the essentials

source Leatherology

Travel light with a stylish, full-grain pebbled leather bag that holds their phone with a little room to spare. Choose from more than 10 different leather colors and add a monogram for just $10.

A running armband to hold your phone

source Amazon

Compatible with most phones, this best-selling case has a plush, elastic band for non-obtrusive comfort, reflective borders for safety, and a small pocket to hold their key as they run.

A VR headset

source Best Buy

Depending on which device they have, either one of these VR headsets are great choices that will immerse them in new worlds. The Daydream View works with the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8, Moto Z and Moto Z2, while the Samsung Gear VR works with the Galaxy series.

A gaming controller

source Amazon

This controller lets them enjoy the classic gaming experience with their favorite Android games. It has a battery life of up to 18 hours, realistic vibration feedback, and a comfortable grip.

A portable speaker

source Ultimate Ears/Instagram

The newest version of the popular UE Boom series is waterproof and can even float on top of water (a feature that we put to the test). This “virtually indestructible” Bluetooth speaker is a must-have at their next party.

A compact selfie stick

source Amazon

They can get the whole group in their photo with this selfie stick. It’s light and durable, while featuring a 20-hour battery life and ergonomic handle.

A Wear OS smartwatch

source Fossil

While iPhone users have Apple Watches, Android users can choose from a number of Wear OS smartwatches. Fossil’s sleek watch includes heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, NFC payments, GPS, microphone and Google Assistant, music storage and controls, and customizable watch faces.

A wireless charging stand

source Samsung

Get a wireless charger stand to reduce cord clutter and use their phone as it’s charging. Three neutral colors (black, white, navy) maintain minimalist style.

A PopSockets phone grip and stand

source PopSockets/Instagram

iPhone and Android users can at least agree on one thing: PopSockets are great. Other than their smart and useful design, they’re worthy gifts because there’s a different style for every personality.

A powerful external battery pack

source RAVPower/Instagram

This power bank has a USB-C port and can fully charge up their Samsung Galaxy S9 an impressive four times. It can also quickly and simultaneously charge multiple devices so they’re never stuck with a dead phone or laptop.

A precise stylus pen

source Amazon

They might want or need a stylus if they have a phone with an especially large screen. These affordable pens are precise and include 20 replacement tips. It also doesn’t hurt that the colors are vibrant and eye-catching.

A phone case that holds their cards

source Amazon

They should feel safe using this phone case, which has a dual layered construction of a rigid outer shell and shock-absorbent interior. The secure storage slot slides open to fit two cards and some cash.

A car charger

source Amazon

Anyone who’s spending a lot of time in their car, whether stuck in a daily commute or taking a cross-country road trip, might as well be productive during that time by keeping a car charger on hand. By the time they get to their destination, their phone will be up and ready again.

A portable Bluetooth keyboard

source Amazon

Typing up important emails or reports on a small phone is uncomfortable and invites mistakes. A light and portable Bluetooth keyboard is a convenient companion to their phone that will let them work more efficiently and accurately.

A phone sanitizer that kills 99.99% of germs on their phone

source Amazon

For better or for worse, we bring our phones with us everywhere. PhoneSoap uses UV light to kill the many bacteria they pick up along the way. It also charges their phone at the same time.

A headset to make it easy to take calls

source Best Buy

Calls come through this headset with impressive clarity. They can rely on it for uninterrupted calls as they juggle tasks like driving, grocery shopping, and dealing with kids.