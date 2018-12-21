Andy Cohen revealed he’s expecting a baby through a surrogate

caption Andy Cohen is about to become a first-time dad. source Theo Wargo/Getty

Andy Cohen announced on “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday that he is expecting his first child through a surrogate.

The Bravo talk show host says his baby is due in approximately six weeks.

“I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” Cohen, 50, said.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life.

“And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet, so happy holidays,” Cohen said.

Cohen made the announcement on a special episode of WWHL which featured some of the original cast members of his various Real Housewives series – Ramona Singer (New York), Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Kyle Richards (Beverly Hills), NeNe Leakes (Atlanta) and Vicki Gunvalson (Orange County).

“It’s no coincidence that I gathered this particular group of people together this evening,” Cohen said, adding that he has “so much gratitude” for them.

Before becoming a dad, Cohen will host CNN’s New Years Eve show with his good friend Anderson Cooper.

Following Thursday’s announcement, several Bravo stars and other celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Cohen on his impending fatherhood.

@Andy OMG!!!! Congrats!!! 6 weeks until the best day of your life xx — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) December 21, 2018

Congratulation @Andy on the most exciting news ever ❤️ You’re going to be the best father! Sending you lots of love! #mazel — Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) December 21, 2018

Awe @Andy You’ve had a lot of practice being a dad to bunch of middle-aged woman /children You will be able to handle anything after that Mazel tov???????????????? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 21, 2018

So many congratulations @Andy – you’re going to be an incredible father. I am so happy for you. You bring so much joy and laughter in this sometimes dark world, what wonderful news! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 21, 2018

I’m so Beyond Happy for you @Andy You are going to make THE BEST Daddy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) December 21, 2018

Congrats @Andy ???? you are going to be an amazing daddy!! #mazel — Cary Deuber (@CaryDeuber) December 21, 2018

@Andy is going to be a daddy! Congratulations! So exciting! — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) December 21, 2018

It appears that Cohen will be raising his baby as a single parent. In March, he announced on Entertainment Tonight that he was single again after splitting from Harvard grad student boyfriend Clifton Dassuncao.

He said he hoped to find someone “who’s never seen ‘The Real Housewives.'”